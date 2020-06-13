Dodson: William Barr, Lafayette Park and playground rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each year, in my last lecture to the graduating class of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, I speak of the playground rules that we’re taught as children by our parents. One of those rules is not to lie. But because lying can be so convenient, I warn them that bright people often convince themselves that as long as what they say is literally true, it’s not really a lie.

To make this point, I take them to the 2013 collapse of a garment factory in Bangladesh, which killed 1,127 workers. Cato Fashions had taken delivery of nine tons of goods from the factory already that year, but nonetheless gave the following statement to the press: “We did not have any ongoing production at the time of the incident.” I then ask the graduating MBA students to imagine the excitement among the Cato executives when they discovered that at the moment of the collapse, none of the 3,100 workers were sewing one of Cato’s slacks. Cato’s words were indeed accurate, but nonetheless intended to mislead.

We tell ourselves that if what was said, taken literally, is correct, then it’s not really a lie. It’s a problem for smart people, because the cleverer we become, the better able we are to arrange the letters and commas in such a way that the precise sentence may be true, but the message is wholly deceptive.