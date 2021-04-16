Dodson: Wyoming could use some Byrd Droppings

No doubt President Biden and Senator Chuck Schumer would love some support from the Republican side of Congress. And it doesn’t take much imagination to believe that they’d happily trade a few billion dollars of Byrd Droppings for that support. But instead of elbowing our way to the front of the line, as I’m sure Sen. Byrd would have done, one member of our delegation called it an “out of control socialist spending bill,” while another hit the airwaves incorrectly saying that the bill is only six percent infrastructure—having amazingly excluding items such as dams, internet, pipelines, ports, and schools from the definition of infrastructure.

If our explicit goal was to get as little of the money as possible, I’m not sure how we could have gotten off to a better start.

Unlike the time of Regan or Clinton, Members of Congress today have only one goal: to be in power. It explains why not a single Republican voted for the Affordable Care Act, and not a single Democrat voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The job of being in Congress has ceased to be about enacting legislation or fighting for constituents—but about positioning themselves for the next election.

Of course, the infrastructure bill needs work, and likely there is a lot of stuff in there America does not need. But our state is on its ear financially, our infrastructure is in jeopardy, and we need to start taking care of ourselves before we take care of political parties. Wyomingites should make clear to our delegation that we want as much of those dollars, and in the next election they will be judged not by whether they killed the bill, but by how much they delivered for our state. There is roughly two trillion dollars being allocated across fifty states and one has to ask, if Byrd were our senator, how might he react.

David Dodson is a resident of Wyoming and an entrepreneur who has helped create over 20,000 private sector jobs. In 2018 he was a candidate in the Republican Primary for Wyoming's US Senate. He is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business where he teaches courses on small business and entrepreneurship. He is a frequent guest on Fox Business and CNBC.

