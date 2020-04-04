Dodson: Wyoming democracy, Soviet-style

But here in Wyoming we’ve gone one step further. Enzi and Barrasso coordinated their endorsements to occur nearly four months before the filing deadline for candidates, long before they even knew who among our state might raise his or her hand and run for office.

There can be no other explanation for what they have done. It was for the sole purpose of discouraging any would-be party crashers from running. Which explains why only a few days later, Friess — often described as a “GOP mega-donor” — fell in line and withdrew his candidacy. Likewise former George W. Bush White House staffer and party loyalist Bob Grady hasn’t been heard from since, despite early speculation that he may throw his hat in the ring.

At least up until now we voters could count on the occasional open seat to provide us with a say in how we are represented. Yet long before our two senators even knew who might run, they decided what was best for us — before any debate among candidates about healthcare solutions or discussions about the best path forward for our coal communities could even take place.