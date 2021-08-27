Dodson: Wyoming Energy Authority: Choose. but choose wisely

In a competitive environment – where other states want the same thing we do – there is no way to win with an all-the-above strategy. Other states have wind, sunshine, oil, gas, and uranium. We’re not the only state with a railroad network, or a university. Meanwhile, behemoths like Texas, California, and Colorado have more economic resources than we do, and they have greater political clout. Which is why if we try to go head-to-head with the rest of America, we’ll end up with a “none-of-the-above” result.

Fortunately, choosing is not as hard as it seems provided our leaders know what they are solving for. Everyone involved in charting Wyoming’s energy strategy should have a post-it note on their computer with one word: JOBS. A concrete state economy is not built on cashing royalty checks. It’s shaped by creating employment not just for those currently in the workforce, but also those who will be graduating soon from our high schools and colleges.