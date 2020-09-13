Dodson: Wyoming’s budget crisis: How it happened and what to do next

Electric utilities made no secret about the shift. Every year they announced plans to decommission old coal plants, and were forthright in saying they had no intention of building more coal-fired plants. I saw this transition firsthand when I worked on a natural gas pipeline for a major utility. Not only was the utility transitioning away from coal, it was laying expensive and permanent infrastructure for natural gas — and was open about its intentions.

This is why, under the Trump administration, instead of bringing back King Coal in Wyoming, six mines in the state went bankrupt. The Trump administration may have been successful at rolling back some environmental rules, but it could not change the laws of thermodynamics.

And instead of taking advantage of a 25-year advanced warning to create an economic model that acknowledges a predictable and continued decline in coal royalties, Wyoming has been mired in a political environment where political candidates tell voters whatever they think we want to hear.

Keeping their jobs is more important to politicians than being straight with Wyoming voters. As a result, we are left with underfunded schools, crumbling infrastructure, vulnerable coal communities and our kids leaving the state for good jobs.