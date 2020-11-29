Dodson: Wyoming’s crypto-blockchain giveaway

In recent years, Wyoming created some of the most attractive laws in the country for establishing blockchain and cryptocurrency companies in our state. But by allowing the laws to be shaped and written by those who benefit from them, our legislative hard work accomplished everything the blockchain industry wanted but nothing the state needs. Namely, jobs and revenue.

Blockchain is a way to keep track of who has owned something throughout time. For example, a cow gives birth, the newborn eats some Wyoming grass, travels by truck to Nebraska, and eventually ends up in a hamburger at an Orlando drive-through. With blockchain, we know the history of that Double-Cheese Whopper, and should it contain E. Coli, that might be useful to the CDC. In the case of cryptocurrency, “money” is created (e.g. bitcoin), and just like the cow, that currency is tracked in a massive excel spreadsheet in the sky.

It’s a booming industry and crypto fans cite South Dakota’s experience with credit card laws as an example of how attracting the financial sector through favorable laws and rules can help a state like ours.