Doelger, Lay: Wyoming's overlooked energy opportunity

The global energy transition is underway and our state is in the crosshairs: Demand for the oil, gas and coal that has supported Wyoming’s economy — indeed, powered our nation and the world — is falling, and quickly. We all know the problems that have come with this in lost jobs and revenues.
The good news for Wyoming is there is also a tremendous opportunity. Our state is blessed with abundant sources of emissions-free energy and the business acumen to make the most of it. This opportunity will not require us to destroy our open spaces and wildlife habitat with sprawling, low-grade, intermittent wind and solar development, and the hundreds of miles of new transmission lines to connect that development to the grid. Nor will it require us to close down the generating stations that have supported communities across the state and employed talented, hardworking people in the traditional energy industries.
The opportunity is in new nuclear energy technologies and the Wyoming uranium resource that can power them. “Small modular reactors” — standardized generating units factory-assembled then delivered on an 18-wheeler — are within a few months of final federal approval for their first installation in Idaho. One of these units generates continuous electricity that would take a 10-20,000-acre wind farm (with expensive battery storage and miles of collector lines) to replicate. SMRs are “dispatchable,” which means they can be turned off and on to complement the intermittency of solar and wind power.
Wyoming, meanwhile, has the largest proven uranium resource in the United States. But the industry has languished in Wyoming, and meanwhile, our country has come to depend on places like Russia and Kazakhstan for 50 percent of our nuclear fuel — a national security issue if ever there was one.
Wyoming’s peak year of uranium production was 1980 with 12.07 million pounds. This amounts to 30 percent of our current domestic consumption. In 1980, the uranium industry employed 4,649 people. In 2019, Wyoming uranium production was 0.17 million pounds, a 99 percent decrease from 1980, and employment was 125 people, a 97 percent decline.
The road forward is clear: Transition our coal-fired generating plants to SMR technologies, fueled with Wyoming-produced uranium. Build the facilities in Wyoming to enrich our local resource for use across the United States and, potentially, export it to markets such as France.
This all seems obvious, but we know the problem: Fear. We fear the possibility nuclear fuel could be stolen to make nuclear weapons. We are afraid uranium mining might affect our groundwater or an accident at a generating facility could create radioactive, cancer-causing pollution. We worry about what to do with the “spent” fuel: how can it be stored without risks? But the simple fact is: In the entire history of nuclear power generation, the human and environmental costs have been a fraction of what’s been caused by the construction, fueling and operation of other forms of energy. The accidents and natural disasters that have affected the nuclear industry have largely been addressed through better regulation, redundant safeguards, and design improvements. And because the new SMR technologies promise to reduce these potential impacts even further, this all warrants an open, careful discussion.
Some will say the “new” nuclear sounds good but is just too expensive. A lot of the cost is due to the evolving regulatory climate, and will come down as this technology is built out and proves itself. But even today, if we were to properly account for the full cost of other carbon-free generation – the costs in reduced and lower-paid employment, landscape encumbrance and habitat impairment, for example — the equation begins to look different. If we focus on the number of higher-paying jobs in uranium production and generation, the equation turns in favor of nuclear power and a robust uranium industry in Wyoming.
All of this means, during this time of energy transition, Wyoming can remain a vertically-integrated energy exporter and become a provider of choice for carbon-free energy. Wyoming could lead by applying advanced nuclear generation technologies to repurpose coal-fired generation sites and retrain a highly paid skilled work force. Mines would restart and return our world-class resources to production, generate tax revenue and bring back much-needed mining jobs.
Most immediately, the Wyoming Public Service Commission has an opportunity, in its pending investigation of Rocky Mountain Power’s latest Integrated Resource Plan, to ensure the option to transition coal-fired power plants to SMR is given full and detailed consideration. Right now, while there is a brief discussion of SMRs and other nuclear options in the IRP, it is not seriously considered as a replacement for coal-fired generators in existing plants. It’s time for the PSC to step up and insist this option be given full consideration. The welfare of our state and its citizens demands it.
Mark Doelger is a registered professional geologist and president of B & H Geologists. He is past chairman of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority, and has been a commissioner and chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Kenneth Lay is a senior managing director of the Rock Creek Group, an asset management firm based in Washington D.C. and former treasurer of The World Bank. Both serve as trustees of the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.
