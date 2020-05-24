Doelger, Lay: Wyoming's overlooked energy opportunity

Some will say the “new” nuclear sounds good but is just too expensive. A lot of the cost is due to the evolving regulatory climate, and will come down as this technology is built out and proves itself. But even today, if we were to properly account for the full cost of other carbon-free generation – the costs in reduced and lower-paid employment, landscape encumbrance and habitat impairment, for example — the equation begins to look different. If we focus on the number of higher-paying jobs in uranium production and generation, the equation turns in favor of nuclear power and a robust uranium industry in Wyoming.

All of this means, during this time of energy transition, Wyoming can remain a vertically-integrated energy exporter and become a provider of choice for carbon-free energy. Wyoming could lead by applying advanced nuclear generation technologies to repurpose coal-fired generation sites and retrain a highly paid skilled work force. Mines would restart and return our world-class resources to production, generate tax revenue and bring back much-needed mining jobs.

Most immediately, the Wyoming Public Service Commission has an opportunity, in its pending investigation of Rocky Mountain Power’s latest Integrated Resource Plan, to ensure the option to transition coal-fired power plants to SMR is given full and detailed consideration. Right now, while there is a brief discussion of SMRs and other nuclear options in the IRP, it is not seriously considered as a replacement for coal-fired generators in existing plants. It’s time for the PSC to step up and insist this option be given full consideration. The welfare of our state and its citizens demands it.

Mark Doelger is a registered professional geologist and president of B & H Geologists. He is past chairman of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority, and has been a commissioner and chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Kenneth Lay is a senior managing director of the Rock Creek Group, an asset management firm based in Washington D.C. and former treasurer of The World Bank. Both serve as trustees of the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.

