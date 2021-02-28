Doelger: Let’s not let the perfect stand in the way of the good on nuclear

All eyes were on Texas the week ending Feb. 19 with the catastrophic failure to meet the demand for electricity during extreme weather. Many now wonder what forms of energy are the most reliable; the question is best addressed with factual data.

The most recent data from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is fundamental to understanding the impact. In Texas, fossil fuels contribute a combined total of 67.7% of the electricity generated, with renewables contributing a combined total of 21.1%.

It has been widely reported 30,000 mega-watts (MW) of fossil fuel production was lost, as compared to 15,000 MW of renewable power lost from freeze-ups in pipelines, oil and gas wells, and wind turbines. From this comparative data, many reports conclude the performance of renewables is superior to fossil fuels since more than twice the power from fossil fuels was lost, as compared to renewables -- but is this really the case? The answer lies in an objective analysis of the data.

The Department of Energy tracks electric generation hourly. Natural gas, coal, and nuclear delivered just under 30% less on February 15 than the previous day in Texas, while wind delivered 92% less than the previous day.