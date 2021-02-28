 Skip to main content
Doelger: Let’s not let the perfect stand in the way of the good on nuclear
Doelger: Let's not let the perfect stand in the way of the good on nuclear

All eyes were on Texas the week ending Feb. 19 with the catastrophic failure to meet the demand for electricity during extreme weather. Many now wonder what forms of energy are the most reliable; the question is best addressed with factual data.

The most recent data from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is fundamental to understanding the impact. In Texas, fossil fuels contribute a combined total of 67.7% of the electricity generated, with renewables contributing a combined total of 21.1%.

It has been widely reported 30,000 mega-watts (MW) of fossil fuel production was lost, as compared to 15,000 MW of renewable power lost from freeze-ups in pipelines, oil and gas wells, and wind turbines. From this comparative data, many reports conclude the performance of renewables is superior to fossil fuels since more than twice the power from fossil fuels was lost, as compared to renewables -- but is this really the case? The answer lies in an objective analysis of the data.

The Department of Energy tracks electric generation hourly. Natural gas, coal, and nuclear delivered just under 30% less on February 15 than the previous day in Texas, while wind delivered 92% less than the previous day.

To conclude renewables are more reliable based on this relative data is misleading. Fossil fuels are not perfect, but renewables aren’t either.

So what about nuclear? There are two nuclear generating plants operating in Texas; one has been curtailed due to drought. Both plants are outdated cold water reactors. The next generation small modular reactor (SMR) uses much safer advanced generation technology requiring very little water, making them far more reliable.

Texas has vast, underutilized uranium reserves that could be stored on-site, providing several years of fuel not subject to the infrastructure limitations of other forms of energy.

Most would agree to two things: 1) reduced carbon emissions from energy production is a good thing, and 2) there is no perfect solution when it comes to energy. But let’s not let the perfect stand in the way of the good. Nuclear can be an important component of carbon free, reliable electricity for Texas and the U.S.

Mark Doelger

Mark Doelger is a registered professional geologist and president of B & H Geologists. He is past chairman of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority, and has been a commissioner and chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. 

