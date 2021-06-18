Doelger: Nuclear is an idea whose time has come

Spent nuclear fuel has been safely stored in specially designed canisters onsite, where generated. Such secure storage has been accident and incident-free for decades. Meanwhile, the countries of Finland and Sweden have begun cutting-edge projects for fuel repositories in geologically stable areas where canisters are placed and sealed with a bentonite buffer.

We are now at the dawn of a new era of advanced nuclear reactor designs, including simpler and safer Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), designed to automatically shut down.

Wyoming is well positioned to support this industry. We have retiring coal-fired plant sites with water and access to the electric transmission grid; we have a skilled workforce to retrain; and we have proven uranium resources that thrived in the 1980’s when more than 4,500 were employed in mining. Think of it as the three “R’s: Repurpose the sites, Retrain the workforce, and Restore the mining industry.

This can be accomplished on Wyoming’s terms, now that the state has taken over responsibility for permitting from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.