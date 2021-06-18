Doelger: Nuclear is an idea whose time has come

Life is about understanding and managing everyday risks. Let’s focus on energy and safe nuclear power generation done the Wyoming way.
The nuclear industry has made improvements to safety from hard-learned lessons. Redundant safety measures and improved plant design protect against another human and equipment failure as at Three Mile Island in 1979. Appropriate regulation, strict enforcement, inspections, and containment measures now protect against failure, as at Chernobyl in 1986. Appropriate siting away from natural disasters (fires, floods, and earthquakes) will protect against accidents, such as the flood at Fukushima from the 2011 tsunami.
The last nuclear incident caused by a technical problem, not a natural disaster, was Chernobyl in 1986, 35 years ago. Think about how technology and the industry have improved since then.
With 430 nuclear reactors operating in some 30 countries, the industry has had a remarkable safety record, led by the U. S. with its fleet of 93 reactors delivering 20% of our electricity.
The safety record of energy industries can be compared with the mortality rate of accidents and pollution, measured against units of energy, in this case terawatt-hours of generation. The worldwide mortality rates are as follows: Coal 24.62, Oil 18.43, Natural gas 2.82, Nuclear 0.07, Wind 0.04, and Solar 0.02.
Spent nuclear fuel has been safely stored in specially designed canisters onsite, where generated. Such secure storage has been accident and incident-free for decades. Meanwhile, the countries of Finland and Sweden have begun cutting-edge projects for fuel repositories in geologically stable areas where canisters are placed and sealed with a bentonite buffer.
We are now at the dawn of a new era of advanced nuclear reactor designs, including simpler and safer Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), designed to automatically shut down.
Wyoming is well positioned to support this industry. We have retiring coal-fired plant sites with water and access to the electric transmission grid; we have a skilled workforce to retrain; and we have proven uranium resources that thrived in the 1980’s when more than 4,500 were employed in mining. Think of it as the three “R’s: Repurpose the sites, Retrain the workforce, and Restore the mining industry.
This can be accomplished on Wyoming’s terms, now that the state has taken over responsibility for permitting from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Energy sources known as “dispatchable”, such as nuclear, are necessary for the grid to operate reliably and with stable prices; no one wants to come home to find there is no heat or electricity, while utility bills soar. The grid requires redundancy to be reliable, which is threatened without a reliable baseload. Recent power outages in California and Texas have proven renewables are not enough.
With nuclear as a critical part of the grid mix, the energy industry has an opportunity to generate reliable, cheap energy to power a 100% renewable grid. Energy is a messy business with inherent risks across all segments of generation. But nuclear is an idea whose time has come. Wyoming has all of the elements to lead the advance of modern nuclear generation.
Mark Doelger is a registered professional geologist and president of B & H Geologists. He is past chairman of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority, has been a commissioner and chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and currently serves on the UW Energy Resources Council.