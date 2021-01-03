Doney: We are all responsible to help those affected by domestic violence

Our center works with survivors of difficult and tragic situations. We advocate, counsel, assist in writing protection orders, temporary housing, and community resources for victims so that survivors can escape seemingly impossible situations. Most times, unless the story catches the attention of a news source, those within our community would never hear about the domestic violence stories which occur. The most you might see is a line item reporting an abuser’s name and general crime in the local news. Yet each line item tells a story of pain, abuse, and survival.

When our community began to open businesses and schools in the fall, those seeking advocacy began calling and seeking our help. Our calls and our requests for protection orders sky-rocketed. Calls came in from all around the region from those requesting help and support. Our mental health counselors were inundated with requests for consultations and help.

In Casper, our community, saw five domestic homicides during the past year. Five times a member of our community felt that their torment could continue without regard or respect for their partner’s life. The victims were our neighbors, our co-workers, our relatives, our friends. You may not have known any of these individuals personally, but we believe that these five individuals should represent something bigger to our entire community as we move forward.