Doney: We are all responsible to help those affected by domestic violence

The Self Help Center is beginning its 43rd year of offering counseling, emergency housing, and advocacy services to victims of domestic violence. We begin 2021 with optimism given the many groups, organizations, and partners supporting the common goal of ending the cycle of violence.
During 2020, the COVID pandemic, self-isolating, working from home, unemployment, and the overall stress of the “new normal” put a dramatic strain on many. This was specifically traumatic for those living with a domestic abuser. It meant that violence and trauma often went unnoticed with victims caught in situations of overwhelming distress. As a community, we need to find ways to ensure that, regardless of the situation, we help our friends, neighbors, and those we recognize as being compromised so that they can find safe harbor, solutions, and a path toward a life without fear and pain.
Nationwide and locally, there was a significant change in how victims of abuse interacted with domestic violence centers during the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Similar to the national trend, our in-person client needs slowed. The silence was not good news. We learned that abusers were able to polarize their efforts of torment as they focused on taking away victims’ freedom, joy, and safety. Imagine having no means of communication, being harassed each waking moment, beaten, locked in a room, and raped. Adding to that fact, the children of those abused often witnessed, or have been part of the abuse.
Our center works with survivors of difficult and tragic situations. We advocate, counsel, assist in writing protection orders, temporary housing, and community resources for victims so that survivors can escape seemingly impossible situations. Most times, unless the story catches the attention of a news source, those within our community would never hear about the domestic violence stories which occur. The most you might see is a line item reporting an abuser’s name and general crime in the local news. Yet each line item tells a story of pain, abuse, and survival.
When our community began to open businesses and schools in the fall, those seeking advocacy began calling and seeking our help. Our calls and our requests for protection orders sky-rocketed. Calls came in from all around the region from those requesting help and support. Our mental health counselors were inundated with requests for consultations and help.
In Casper, our community, saw five domestic homicides during the past year. Five times a member of our community felt that their torment could continue without regard or respect for their partner’s life. The victims were our neighbors, our co-workers, our relatives, our friends. You may not have known any of these individuals personally, but we believe that these five individuals should represent something bigger to our entire community as we move forward.
The Self Help Center requests that for 2021, we all look within our family, our community, and to our neighbors. Please, take the time to ask those whose voice you believe may be muted by an abuser. Ask if they are okay and if they may need help. Look a little closer for signs of abuse. If you believe they need help, you can call the Casper Police Department and request an anonymous welfare check by calling (307) 235-8278. Or you can refer someone overwhelmed by their domestic situation to the Self Help Center at (307) 235-2814. Our 24-hour help line is available for those in need of support and assistance.
In our community, it’s our responsibility, at all times, to keep one another healthy and safe. We need to be confident and able to look toward those in need, through the mask of fear, or despair, toward ending the reign of bullies’ intent upon the ruination of others. Your thanks may come in a whisper, a hug, or a smile framed in tears, but to a survivor this thank you is a shout of gratitude. We appreciate all those who have and will be a critical first step for those the Self Help Center is committed to support, house, and advocate for, toward a life free of domestic violence and domestic abuse.
Walt Doney joined the staff of the Self Help Center in 2018. He can be reached at wdoney@shccasper.com