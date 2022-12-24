Dorrell: Building a resilient Wyoming

The past few years have been a pretty wild ride for Wyoming. Despite all the ups and downs, Wyoming has emerged with some incredible opportunities on the horizon. The state’s economic strategy is to leverage our core industries to activate new economic sectors, and you don’t have to look far to see that happening.

Opportunities don’t happen without action, though. And everyone from private businesses to communities to the state is shifting into gear.

The bigger question is how can we use these opportunities to build a foundation for the future, to leverage them for more than just the opportunities alone? Can these opportunities enable our communities to build economic resilience?

These are the questions the Wyoming Business Council was created to answer.

One of the tools we use most to build resilience is our Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program.

When it was created in 2002, the purpose of BRC was to prepare our communities for business growth – whether that meant recruiting new or expanding existing businesses. The state was looking for a way to compete with other states for portable businesses: businesses in sectors that Wyoming doesn’t have a natural resource advantage like advanced manufacturing, technology, and professional service. These businesses are crucial to diversifying our economy, thereby making it more resilient.

BRC quickly became the darling of economic development nationwide because the program allowed us to simultaneously attract and retain businesses and build hard economic development assets (like infrastructure) in our communities.

Of course, this is predicated on using BRC funds for projects that maximize opportunities for economic growth, remove growth constraints, and create economic development capacity in our communities. In some notable cases, BRC has been used for that very purpose.

With Gov. Gordon’s focus on action and economic impact over the last few years, along with the support and encouragement of our state legislators, we have reoriented the BRC program to be laser-focused on funding projects that have a significant return on investment, which raises the economic bar for the state. Our team and board of directors have been extremely disciplined in the review process to ensure a recommended project has a clear economic impact.

So how does that impact work? BRC strategically invests in community-owned assets that create local resilience by improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and generating revenue that can then be used for other economic development projects. This initial investment empowers a community to capitalize on its return on investment to fund more growth opportunities.

When used in the best possible way, BRC dollars serve as a match to start a fire, not a permanent fuel source. They can spur an economic cluster and help create the environment where good jobs can exist. We’ve seen that happen in Sheridan with advanced manufacturing, in Cheyenne with logistics and data centers, and we’re seeing it develop in the southwest and northeast corners of the state with new energy development.

Over the last 20 years, BRC has made an enormous difference in our communities. But we have another powerful tool that isn’t mentioned much – our people. Without a dedicated, smart, and passionate team, no amount of funding will make the difference Wyoming needs. Our people work with communities every day to facilitate and determine where our funding will make the biggest impact. They work with community leaders (regardless of title or position) who shoulder the load, take the risks, and open their hearts to make our communities stronger.

The people rarely get the headlines, but we know they are the real key to building resilience in our Wyoming.