Dorrell: Resilience will spur Wyoming’s transformation

Communities around the state have seen new interest in Wyoming’s business friendly environment this year, and that will only continue. Whether it is the beautiful scenery and easy access to recreation or the safety and quality of life in our communities, Wyoming has what people crave. With the rise in remote working, people throughout the state can truly have the best of both worlds. We’ve also seen companies move to our state, bringing new opportunities and filling gaps.

But it isn’t just about the “shiny new objects.” It is about our tried and true businesses creating new opportunities as well. Even in the face of headwinds, there are companies growing and forming in our communities. While it seems counter-intuitive, tough times tend to spawn new business growth. As these companies thrive, our communities thrive.

To see people rally together, come up with creative solutions, and look out for their neighbors gives me a great sense of pride and excitement for Wyoming’s future. We now know what we’re capable of and what difference we can make if we rally together. We’re not going to stumble; instead, we’ll use this as a springboard to propel us forward.

We’ve already heard success stories from every corner of the state, and I’m sure you have too. We’d like you to share these stories with us and others, not just to uplift, but to spawn ideas and make sure our fellow Wyomingites have access to the tools they need to win. I invite you to share and learn at thrivewyoming.org.

Josh Dorrell is CEO of the Wyoming Business Council

