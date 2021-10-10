Driskill: Facts don't support expanding Medicaid

Every session for the past several years, the Wyoming legislature has endured one push after another for Obamacare Medicaid expansion. For my part, I have held steady against expansion in every debate. My position has brought no end of criticism from the media, certain special interests, and many of my less conservative legislative colleagues.

Fortunately, a majority of senators have had the courage to stand up against those special interests that are pushing Medicaid expansion on Wyoming. It has not been easy, especially since last year the House of Representatives finally caved to the pressure.

Both sides in this debate are certain that they are right and I think I know why — the two sides have very different definitions of what constitutes prudent, sustainable public policy.

Most states have already expanded Medicaid. What have we learned? As each state deliberated expansion, experts estimated probable enrollment and cost increases. Reality has been very different. By their own measures, actual enrollment and costs usually end up right around double projections. But here’s the key: most of us look at those facts and see failure, pro-Medicaid boosters see that same data as a success.