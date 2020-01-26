Driskill: Wyoming needs a gaming commission

Wyoming has a long and storied history with gaming, dating back to the days when cowboys gathered in bunkhouses for an old-fashioned game of Western poker. In 1868 the first territorial laws were passed and gambling became heavily regulated. Through the years, Wyoming outlawed gambling altogether and then later allowed only what was in statute. Bingo and pull tabs have long been legal under Wyoming statutes, however, the face of gaming in Wyoming has drastically changed in recent years, bringing a plethora of issues to the forefront.

I have been involved with the debate on gaming since I entered the Wyoming Legislature as a newly minted State Senator nine years ago. In that time, I have watched Wyoming implement a lottery, develop historic horse racing including slot-like machines and live horse racing and wagering. Traditional card games moved from backrooms and private residences to bars and other establishments, and most recently “skill games” and “gray and black” games arrived on the scene. With the advent of electronics, these new games found a loophole in the existing gaming laws. Sports betting is now on the horizon. These industries are handling an astonishing amount of revenue — over an estimated one billion dollars annually. Gaming in Wyoming is no longer limited to small wagering backyard games; large-scale gambling operations are the new norm. Individual bingo parlors throughout the state are making millions a year, “skill,” “gray” and “black games” are taking in even more — all without any oversight or supervision. Whether you are anti-gaming, pro-gaming or a libertarian that hates regulation, the time has come for Wyoming to create a gaming commission. Regulation of these growing industries is necessary to regulate what the people of Wyoming want for their individual communities and the state.