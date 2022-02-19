Driskill, Zwonitzer: Equitable representation matters

Redistricting is a difficult topic to tackle in normal circumstances. But the data from the U.S. Census Bureau were delayed. What we normally would receive during the Easter Season came closer to Halloween instead.

Every 10 years, the Legislature is constitutionally required to undertake the redistricting process to match population shifts. The outcome of this process means the state senator or representative you call or email could stay the same or change depending on where the lines are drawn.

Redistricting is dictated by the U.S. and state Constitutions. Wyoming is required to use the numbers the federal government has provided us, even if there are disagreements about the information. The process can be relatively painless when the population stays status quo, but that is not what the Census data show. Wyoming’s population grew by roughly 2.5% but that growth didn’t distribute equally across the state. We saw rural areas get more rural and urban populations rise.

Equitable representation matters. In fact, that is the guiding principle of redistricting -- one person, one vote. But district lines go beyond the numbers. The redistricting effort must consider both quantitative and qualitative data. We worked to keep like-minded neighborhoods together and avoid the need to trek over mountain passes -- a task made trickier when you consider the committee chose the path of fitting two house districts within the borders of one senate district. We are grateful to our County Clerks whose hard work and expertise were integral to our work.

That is why as soon as the Joint Corporations Committee received the Census data, we haven’t stopped working to get this right. We worked around the clock to ensure the voice of Wyoming people is heard.

In Wyoming we do government with the people. This process has been no exception. Our citizen representatives and senators held over 40 meetings in all corners of the state and the people of Wyoming showed up. We saw 70 to 100 people pack meeting rooms and join online to learn about the process and share their thoughts. We are incredibly grateful for their participation and critical help in crafting the maps.

The Legislature made an online map-making portal available to the public. Anyone that took the opportunity to be a cartographer for a day realized drawing lines is like squeezing a balloon: when you compress one side, air moves to another part of the balloon. The same is true with district lines -- one rewrite affects another, changing the number of people represented in a district.

The final committee plan introduced in the House Wednesday has been an effort of rewrite after rewrite. It's the art of finding a balance between all the competing factors that pushed the committee to recommend the final plan include two additional representatives and one additional senator, making the final recommendation 62 representatives and 31 senators, an increase of three total seats. Again, because it’s not just about a number, it’s about equitable representation preserving Wyoming’s rural voice.

As we stand in the middle of the debate, here is what we know now: over the next two weeks the bill will move between both houses, and many different perspectives will be weighed. The debate may get tense -- after all, your senators and representatives are fighting for the people of their district. But we guarantee that we will do everything we can to do good by our Wyoming.

Senator Ogden Driskill is the Senate Majority Floor Leader and Chairman of Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Chairman. Representative Dan Zwonitzer is the Chairman of the House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee.

