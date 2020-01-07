Duerr: A new decade of commitment

In the spring of 1630, nearing 400 years ago (2020 + 10) while embarked on the Arbela and voyage to American, Puritan John Winthrop delivered to his fellow seekers what became known as the “City on a Hill” sermon, then titled A Model of Christian Charity. The passion propelling the dangerous ocean crossing was the desire for spiritual freedom and civil liberty—the promise of America. By his faith, Winthrop professed a covenant with God for himself and his people. A covenant to be true to the core principles of their Judeo Christian heritage, to love God and to love their neighbor as themselves, selfless love.

Winthrop believed that having this “bond of love” for one another would unite the group as they worked together to establish a new society in America with spiritual moorings. To accomplish this, he called upon his people” “We must bear one another’s burdens. We must not only look on our own things, but also on the things of our brethren.” He warned the that “the Lord will surely break out in wrath against us” if hey fail to fulfill their mutual covenant to put the interests of other above, the interests of the colony and their own self interests. He admonished them that “... the only way to avoid this shipwreck, and to provide for their mutual posterity, was to follow the counsel of Micah, to do justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God. For this end we must be knit together, in this work, as one man.”