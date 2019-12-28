Dunning: A fracking ban on federal lands -- is a perfect storm on the horizon?

As we come to the close of the year and the 2020 election campaign heats up, hydraulic fracturing has taken a front seat as an issue – and not in a good way. Every Democratic front-runner is proposing some type of ban or limitation on the process, if not an outright ban on fossil fuels.

While few believe a ban is possible, or even legal, a short-term ban or moratorium on federal acreage is a possibility. This would create a perfect storm for some basins comprised primarily of federal acreage, including Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Utah’s Uinta Basin.

In Wyoming, we’ve seen the review and approval of projects that will bring thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in revenue to both state and federal governments. These projects will be in limbo if a new ban is enacted, hurting both local and state economies. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates a ban on federal lands would cost the U.S. $11.3 billion in annual royalties and $70 billion in lost GDP and result in 380,000 jobs being lost or threatened.