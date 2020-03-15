Edmonds: A revenue source, if we can handle it

The primary focus of the Wyoming Legislature’s biennial budget session is of course, the budget. This year was notable in the sheer variety and creativity of the revenue-increasing ideas that were trotted out. One of them now stands out above all the others, but it shouldn’t be implemented without a flinty assessment of our collective fiscal and institutional pickle.

To begin with, mineral severance taxes are increasingly unreliable. Thanks in large part to the globalist and anti-American left’s War on Coal, our state’s fiscal security continues to erode. Cruel necessity dictates Wyoming must raise more, spend less, or both. But politicians, being personally risk-averse, will only cut spending and the size of government as a last resort. Despite the fact our government’s expenditures nearly tripled under the Freudenthal administration, no Republican governor since has been able to effectively roll this back, nor has any legislative majority.

This leaves revenue-generation as the preferred fix, but as a study of the 2020 bill digests reveal, such ideas can be as politically scary as cutting budgets. Our elected officials have just come off the past few weeks resembling a band of hungry raccoons picking at a cornered rattlesnake. There have been a lot of fancy moves, but not much nourishment.