Edmonds: A revenue source, if we can handle it

The primary focus of the Wyoming Legislature’s biennial budget session is of course, the budget. This year was notable in the sheer variety and creativity of the revenue-increasing ideas that were trotted out. One of them now stands out above all the others, but it shouldn’t be implemented without a flinty assessment of our collective fiscal and institutional pickle.
To begin with, mineral severance taxes are increasingly unreliable. Thanks in large part to the globalist and anti-American left’s War on Coal, our state’s fiscal security continues to erode. Cruel necessity dictates Wyoming must raise more, spend less, or both. But politicians, being personally risk-averse, will only cut spending and the size of government as a last resort. Despite the fact our government’s expenditures nearly tripled under the Freudenthal administration, no Republican governor since has been able to effectively roll this back, nor has any legislative majority.
This leaves revenue-generation as the preferred fix, but as a study of the 2020 bill digests reveal, such ideas can be as politically scary as cutting budgets. Our elected officials have just come off the past few weeks resembling a band of hungry raccoons picking at a cornered rattlesnake. There have been a lot of fancy moves, but not much nourishment.
On the whole, this has been a laudable conservative achievement. There’s no such thing as free money, even for government. Somebody still has to pay. So, the enterprising raccoon learns to be discriminating and focus on rewards in the long term. Our conservative lawmakers, though they are a minority, were able to decimate most of bills to raise taxes, stop some discretionary spending, and yet again repulsed the Trojan Horse of Medicaid expansion.
But the House Republican leadership, presently devoid of conservatives, became enamored with bills to radically expand the forms and scope of gambling. These proved especially popular in the House, so we may see more of them next year, along with attempts to get in on Colorado-sized profits to be allegedly harvested from the legalization and taxation of recreational marijuana. How all these schemes will be profitable after a mass importation of crime (organized and otherwise), drug abusers and chronically impoverished broken families — remains to be explained.
History has yet to show us any government avoiding a fiscal bankruptcy through a moral one. Similarly, it is impossible to spend our way out of budget deficits. Well-intended schemes for stimulating the economy by dumping public money into private coon-paws (in the form of corporate welfare, favoritism and political kickbacks) are morally bankrupt by definition.
Perhaps the greatest example of such a boondoggle happened partially in our own backyard beginning with the Pacific Railroad Act of 1862 and the push to build the transcontinental railroad. Around 1 million acres of federal land in Wyoming alone was transferred to private interests, which then went on to lie, cheat, steal and bribe members of Congress, culminating in the infamous Credit Mobilier scandal in which no one faced justice. By comparison, the Johnson County War comes off like a charitable picnic.
To this day, when the mass of Wyoming’s citizens complain about the “Good ol’ Boy System” or the cronyistic palm-greasings of any number of business councils and chambers of commerce, they are voicing a suspicion, supported by experience, that our state has yet to outgrow the unsavory and frankly un-Republican environment of its birth during the ironically dubbed “Reconstruction” era.
This is hardly the environment into which a rational person would ordinarily suggest inserting a new government land acquisition the size of Rhode Island. But I’m going to suggest it anyway. And now, two bills have passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support. HB249 and SF138 authorize the study, over a few short months, of most of the mineral rights and some of the surface lands of the above mentioned million acres originally granted to Union Pacific in 1862 as a 20 mile-wide checkerboard of square-mile sections across the entire lower width of our state. It was acquired by Occidental Petroleum last year, which has now offered to sell it to Wyoming. This will all need to be appraised, but it could pay for itself and provide long-term revenues.
The question is however, can we handle it? Real estate investments tend to yield the safest and most reliable returns for governments and private citizens alike, and this deal would provide a welcome relief from the loose talk that’s haunted the Capitol for years about more aggressively playing the stock market.
But such an endowment can’t simply be thrown to our existing state bureaucracy as it stands. Without a concerted political initiative for reforms in the operation of Wyoming’s government and the insular culture of her ruling elites, it’ll just amount to another boondoggle.
Ideas to avoid this are already being debated, but that’s for another column.
Harlan Edmonds is a former Wyoming legislator and writes from Cheyenne. He can be reached at wyedmonds@reagan.com