Edmonds: 'None of us' is as dumb as 'all of us'

Just in case you need to know, the deadline for filing to run for elective office in Wyoming is May 29th. And if you are thinking about becoming a candidate, you might ask yourself if you understand (and can explain) how the American political system is designed and has historically functioned.

Political novices can, and often do, make better public servants than experienced incumbents, provided they know what they are getting into. That’s the important thing. It doesn’t matter how clever, richly financed, charismatic, or well-connected you are if you think our country needs more democracy. It doesn’t.

We already have democracy. It’s just not as pure, direct or manipulable as the most ambitious among us want. So there’s a lot of fool talk floating around among certain candidates about what ails us and how they mean to fix it if only they can get into power. Our democracy is being destroyed by conservative politicians and policies! Our democratic institutions are dying! We need candidates who “look like” America because nobody else will listen to America! And we need to find new voters and make them go to the polls to vote for free everything for everybody!