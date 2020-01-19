Edmonds: Our legislature could be headed for a trap

With the Wyoming Legislature set to convene next month under a cloud of dismal revenue projections, we can expect plenty of creative tax increases to be trotted out. But raising revenue through taxation does nothing to decrease spending. Indeed, taxation arguably makes budget deficits worse, because the “critical” spending commitments used to justify most tax hikes (like newly invented entitlements) are predicated on perpetual increases.
A look at the federal budget shows how this happens. The feds have two basic types of spending: discretionary and mandatory. Discretionary spending is what Congress fights over in every budget bill. But mandatory spending is hard-wired into place. It is no longer subject to budgetary oversight; it gets spent no matter what. Nobody gets to amend it or specifically vote on it any more. Now here’s the kicker. 70 percent of all federal is spending is mandatory.
Got that? It’s not just earmarked; it automatically gets a free pass as part of the annual budget bill. Of the $4.4 trillion the U.S. government spent in 2019, 70 percent ($3.08 trillion) had to be spent. Without debate. Without a separate vote. By law. And many of these laws — the senescent accretion of Congresses past — contain built-in increases, meaning nobody gets to vote on that spending, either.
This has been going on for a long time. But now it’s getting out of control. Or, more accurately, it never was in control and now it’s getting to be insane. Back in 1965, mandatory spending was 34 percent of the federal budget, which was already ridiculous. So what should we call it when mandatory spending goes from 70 percent last year to 78 percent in 2029? A death-spiral on auto-pilot?
That’s an understatement. Not only is this unsustainable, it’s politically irreversible. Of the $3.08 trillion that blew out of the national treasury last year without a second glance, 84 percent was composed of just 4 things: Social Security ($1,038 billion), Medicare ($765 billion), Medicaid ($405 billion) and interest payments on debt ($382 billion).
And what president, what congressional majority, what majority of the electorate — is going to demand that new legislation is passed to curtail such spending, much less demand to address the root causes of its increase or to place it back into the political sphere where it belongs as discretionary spending?
The United States government is feeding a world-record national debt now over $23 trillion, because it’s writing too many checks. And since 70 percent of them are mandatory, eliminating the 30 percent that are discretionary (about half of which are defense-related) wouldn’t be enough to turn the tide. Eventually, Uncle Sam’s checks are going to start bouncing.
This is a bigger threat to America than meteor strikes, global warming, rogue artificial intelligence and North Korean and Iranian nukes put together because it’s on track to atomize our economy sooner. And it’s guaranteed to happen.
But if you disregard Wyoming’s membership in a federal union with an impeding economic expiration date, there is some good news for our state: Wyoming has no mandatory spending in its budget. Every dollar to be spent in the next biennium will have to go through our whole legislature, subjected to negotiations and possible alterations, and then be voted upon before being approved. Our governor even has a line-item veto power (subject to legislative override) to further check excessive spending.
And yet, with revenues shrinking too quickly to allow Wyoming’s Permanent Mineral Trust Fund to cover customary expenditures, we can still expect some big-government legislative nimrods to propose a slew of spending increases, and worse, to attempt to chain the Cowboy State to a mandatory spending bandwagon of its own.
There’s any number of ways to do this, but here’s two of the most likely, which we’ve all had to fend off many times before. One is Medicaid expansion, which would start by taking “free” money from feds, thereby increasing the national debt before sticking Wyoming with an inescapable mandatory spending obligation after a few years that will increase annually without a vote.
Another pitfall to watch out for is legislation to ensconce a mandatory, annually compounding obligation for public education expenditures. If Wyoming’s left-wing educrats can shield an escalating gravy-train from public notice and the democratic process as effectively as they’ve institutionalized their agenda of progressive ideological indoctrination, they’ll have it made. Finally, don’t let anyone tell you democratic processes and legislative debates would be more likely to increase government spending. Last year, discretionary federal spending increased by $114 billion after our intemperate 116th Congress fought over it. But at the same time, mandatory federal spending increased by $1.173 trillion without Congress even looking at it.
So if federal spending is increasing ten times faster when it’s mandatory than when it’s discretionary, why should we ever consider introducing such a budgetary virus into Wyoming?
Harlan Edmonds is a former Wyoming legislator and writes from Cheyenne. He can be reached at wyedmonds@reagan.com