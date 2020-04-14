Edmonds: Who's afraid of a cold war with China?

In effect, we have just been handed a rare geopolitical mulligan, in which we can now respond to the ever rising Evil Empire of Chinese communism at least as effectively as we had once responded to the Soviets’ original version, but probably more effectively, as we now have the benefit of experience and hindsight.

But without the pandemic, this would not presently be an option. Until now, few Americans, much less other peoples of the West, cared that the Chinese made most of the things we bought. Not even toxic toys, poison dog food or carcinogenic medicines dampened our appetite for more. We bought it because it was cheap, and just lived with the fact we’d have to buy it again and again when it broke. Japan, Korea, and Taiwan used to also sell us poorly made goods, but it eventually became quality merchandise because those countries were capitalist and free.

And yet, we never demanded the same from communist China. We outsourced our pharmaceuticals, strategic resources, cybersecurity, military technology, and everything else necessary for the preservation of a free and independent nation. Not even the endless reports of human rights abuses—from political repression to concentration camps to church demolitions—gave us pause about bankrolling the rise of an atheist totalitarian regime hellbent on displacing the United States as the world’s leading superpower.