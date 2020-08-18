Edward: We need wolves

Many Colorado ranchers are already compensated, annually and in advance, for potential depredation by wild carnivores. A quick glance at a map of land ownership in Western Colorado makes clear that the majority of the region is managed by the Federal agencies. On these public allotments, ranchers graze cows and sheep at a considerable discount compared with private land. This discount acknowledges the possibility of losses to wild carnivores. No question, the occasional depredation can sting livestock operations, but Colorado’s ranchers are well placed to learn to co-exist with a rekindled wolf population.

As with livestock, wolves are unlikely to deplete elk numbers. Data from state game management agencies show that elk and deer are currently at or above management objectives in Wyoming and Montana. Further, there are more deer in those states now than when wolves were reintroduced in the 1990s. Moreover, a new report published in the Journal of Animal Ecology indicates that wolves help keep big game herds and their habitat more resilient and robust, likely helping elk herds tolerate a more unstable climate.