Eisele: Let property owners determine wind development

This session, we have seen our legislators debate many different aspects of wind development in Wyoming. Some good, some bad. Clearly, it is a discussion that is worth having. As I have watched the debate, however, it seems like all too often, our state legislators and policy makers miss an incredibly important factor – private property rights and the ability of Wyoming landowners to develop their own property in a way that makes sense for their own farming or ranching operations.

I run and operate a cow-calf operation between Cheyenne and Laramie. Like all other ranching operations in the state, I love what I do, but margins are tight. We were fortunate on our ranch to have the opportunity to sign a lease and have several windmills operate on the ranch. We have worked with the wind development for over 20 years now. I have lived the benefits of wind generation and know firsthand the opportunities that come with this development.

First, the greatest wish for any rancher is the opportunity to have their children return home and work the ranch after they become adults. The wind development on our ranch has allowed the opportunity for our children to take part in this lifestyle and will allow the next generation to continue to the legacy we have spent a lifetime building. Second, and related, the added income from wind development allows us to maintain our ranch and avoid the ever-increasing need to subdivide or sell land to make ends meet. In addition to simply keeping land open and avoiding subdivision, the added money from wind energy development has allowed us to add to our conservation and sustainable agriculture efforts that we have developed on the ranch. Anyone that drives by our ranch can see cattle, antelope, mule deer and even the occasional moose, all grazing together in the shadow of a windmill. Our ranch has been lucky enough to win several national and state conservation awards. Wind development contributed to all of those opportunities. Having a few wind towers is a far better situation for our ranching operations and for the environment than five-acre ranchettes that have dominated so many of the other areas around Cheyenne and Wyoming. Also, consider the fact that wind farms do not need water continuously like housing developments, and property taxes for counties would tremendously benefit, especially those with less diversified economies (i.e. rural or agricultural communities).