Ellis: A price should be paid to profit from public lands

Most oil-rich states charge even higher rates for extraction from their land. For instance, Texas charges 25 percent.

The Bureau of Land Management has also lost revenue for taxpayers by allowing oil and gas companies to lease federal land non-competitively without paying a bid for it at auction. About 37 percent of these noncompetitive leases nationwide are in Wyoming.

There’s more: if the rental rate for federal leases, set in 1987, had simply been indexed to inflation, taxpayers would have received $120 million more in revenue from Wyoming leases over the last decade.

Taxpayers not only lose out on forgone revenues, we also pay the cleanup tab left behind by some oil and gas companies because minimum bonding requirements haven’t been updated since the 1960s.

As our economy regains strength, Wyoming would benefit from the federal government applying common sense business and management practices to one of the world’s most profitable industries in history—oil and gas. This could be a golden opportunity for state lawmakers to advocate for better federal oil and gas leasing rules, particularly as the Interior Department conducts a review of these rules.