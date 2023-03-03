Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed into law Senate File 95 which establishes “Moon Landing Day” in Wyoming on July 20. The bill will not authorize businesses or governmental offices to close. In working on this bill, I have received a fair number of questions about why I brought this bill. I also have heard plenty of puns and dad jokes, like “I would have scheduled a hearing on the bill sooner, but I spaced it.”

Despite its light-hearted tenor, this bill was important to me. Here is why.

From the oldest of times, men and women have looked to the skies. They studied stars and planets for practical reasons, using them as a calendar, for navigation, or to predict weather. They also looked to the stars to understand human existence. Some people based their culture and origin stories on constellations.

As women and men developed technology, they began to look at the skies in a different way. American aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright are generally credited with inventing, building, and ultimately flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane in 1903 south of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. It is hard to imagine that since first taking our fledgling flight, it took less than a century for mankind to put a man on the moon. But we did.

On an aircraft piloted by Michael Collins, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969. This moment was historic. In 1971, President Nixon issued a proclamation, explaining that our astronauts gathered samples of soil and rocks and emplaced scientific recording equipment. Two years later, other brave Americans followed with the purpose of exploring the unknown and advancing scientific knowledge for the benefit of all mankind.

I was not alive when the moon landing occurred. For many who were alive, I have heard resoundingly that this was a day where America stopped and looked at the sky. They prayed for the astronauts. They watched their television sets and saw an American flag placed on the moon. They listened to their radios and heard phrases which have been enshrined in our culture today, such as, “The Eagle has landed,” and, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Despite this incredible feat, I think people of my generation may take the moon landing for granted. When we look at the sky, we think, “Of course we landed on the moon.” And through that lens, perhaps we forget to appreciate the technology that got those astronauts not only to the moon and back safely, but other incredible pursuits in space exploration, such as missions to Mars and beyond.

As a country, I think we have, for far too long, overlooked the potential of that event being recognized as a national holiday. There are eleven federal holidays. One of those federal holidays, Columbus Day, purports to celebrate “discovery” and “exploration.” However, this holiday does not uniformly resonate across our country as a celebration of discovery, but rather, of colonization and genocide. Rightfully, some of us question how one could be credited for discovering land already occupied by other human beings. Accordingly, in lieu of Columbus Day, some states and municipalities celebrate Indigenous People Day.

In looking our statutes, I learned that Wyoming currently has “Native American Day” on the books, to be observed on the second Friday in May. The law instructs the Governor each year, by April 15, to issue a proclamation requesting proper observance. I digress.

As I have thought about the words “discovery” and “exploration” over the years, I was inspired to bring this bill and I am thankful. Since its introduction, I have heard from so many people eager to share their stories about where they were the day we landed on the moon. With each story, I see pride radiating from their faces. I talked with several colleagues who have close connections with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). I heard from a mom who brought her daughter to the bill signing ceremony because her daughter hopes to be an astronaut someday.

I heard from an eighth-grade teacher at Wyoming Indian Middle School who had applied to be in the Teacher in Space Program, which we later saw, ended in tragedy when the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members aboard. Such tragedy reminds us of the dangers of space exploration, but it is also a testament to America’s tremendous grit and determination to continue our quest to explore the universe. That eighth-grade teacher and his students followed the progress of this bill and I am proud of that.

I also heard from a filmmaker in California, Steven Barber, who has organized projects and secured funding to build the Apollo 11 Monument at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Apollo 13 Monument outside the Space Center in Houston, TX. This same individual will also be unveiling a monument of Sally Ride, the first woman in space, this upcoming July 4th outside of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Mr. Barber heard about Senate File 95 and contacted Buzz Aldrin about the bill on Mr. Aldrin’s 93rd birthday about a month ago. I have since heard that Mr. Aldrin supports our new law.

I have learned that space monuments like these could very well be built in Wyoming by neighbors just south of our border. The filmmaker has worked with the Lundeen Sculpture’s company of Loveland, CO, the same sculptors who created the bronze statue of astronaut Jack Swigert which is on display in both the United States Capitol and the Denver International Airport. These sculptors also provide many of the beautiful bronze statutes that line the streets of downtown Cheyenne along Capitol Avenue.

Since bringing this bill, I have also learned of a company based in Gillette Wyoming. Specifically, L&H Industrial has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. At its inception, L&H was a very small oil field service company with just six employees. It now employs 387 employees across North and South America. I am proud of Wyoming’s contributions to continued space exploration.

Finally, I have learned about the work being done by our very own University. Just recently, news broke that a new planet had been found similar to Earth in its size which orbits the “habitable zone” or “Goldilocks Zone,” a designation which denotes the possibility of liquid water being found on a planet’s surface. NASA hailed this discovery as significant. This sphere is not visible to the naked eye. NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (nicknamed “TESS”) was the tool that relayed the data scientists used to identify the planet. Launched in 2018, TESS monitors large sectors of the sky – more than 200,000 stars – for roughly 27 days at a time, allowing the satellite to track changes in a star’s brightness. The instrument was designed and built at a lab in the University of Wyoming’s Physical Sciences Building. Remarkable.

Senate File 95 was only a few pages in length, but it may be the first of its kind among our states. Hopefully, it sparks a movement for other states, and perhaps the federal government, to properly acknowledge the significance of one of mankind’s greatest achievements. I hope this bill inspires teachers, students, and new generations to pursue careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) — fields where women and some minority groups are vastly under-represented.

But at its most basic level, I hope this bill inspires all Americans to once again, look at the skies, in wonderment and with pride.