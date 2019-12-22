Enzi: A year of hard work pays off

Senate Republicans have also been working hard to confirm a record number of judges. In less than three years of working with President Trump, the Senate has confirmed 50 circuit judges, more than any president’s first full term in 40 years.

A new passion I came across this year was the Veterans History Project, which allowed me to meet and say thank you to many veterans across our state who sacrificed so much for our country. I hosted a Veterans History Project Day in Cheyenne with the Library of Congress where I met some extraordinary people. The Librarian of Congress’ Dr. Carla Hayden even made the trip out to Wyoming – her first time. Wyoming is home to thousands of veterans, and this is a unique project that works to collect and save stories of service from veterans.

On this project day we were able to record dozens of stories with the help of local volunteers. I even recorded one of my own stories that will be submitted to the collection. I remember a veteran who was interviewed by his adult kids, and at the end, those kids were surprised at the history they did not know about their dad. Each veteran is important and every story is unique. Our veterans are at the heart of our country and it’s important that we honor and remember their service.