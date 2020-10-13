Enzi, Barrasso: Get your breast cancer screening appointments back on the books

To learn more about scheduling routine screening appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit preventcancer.org/backonthebooks . We encourage everyone to get screened. Screening is the best prevention we can give ourselves.

Diana Enzi is a 14-year colon cancer survivor and active in volunteer organizations that encourage men and women to get appropriate screenings and spouse of US Senator Mike Enzi.

Bobbi Barrasso is an 18-year breast cancer survivor and active in volunteer organizations providing mammograms, low-cost screenings, and health services and and spouse of US Senator John Barrasso.