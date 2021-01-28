Ervin: Senator Lummis is a patriot who kept her word

Sen. Cynthia Lummis is a patriot who has kept her word to the people of Wyoming and has been consistent in her statements and actions. She is already working hard in Washington to support the individual liberties and freedoms of the people of the great State of Wyoming as well as the people of the United States as a whole. In a time of turmoil and in-fighting, Lummis is standing strong for conservative values and working to combat attacks on freedoms that are guaranteed in the US Constitution.
A recent op-ed authored by Mr. Romtvedt inaccurately asserted a number of things about the senator and her actions; it is necessary that these inaccurate remarks be exposed and debunked. Mr. Romtvedt accused Lummis of “flip-flopping” on the issue of the certifying the Electoral College vote. This is not only inaccurate, but is a direct misrepresentation of the senator and her stated position and vote. The facts: Lummis never stated she supported the objection of all states in question with regard to the votes cast. The senator only stated, very publicly, her concern with regard to the voting processes and procedures in Pennsylvania. Lummis was very clear in her remarks pertaining to these specific processes and procedures, and was explicit in her statements about what she would do as a result of her concerns and those expressed by many in her constituency.
In addition to out-right misrepresentation of the senator, Mr. Romtvedt stated in his article that Lummis, “will be remembered for encouraging misinformation and conspiracy theories, for siding with a president who after losing an election refused to step aside, for breaking her sworn pledge to defend and protect the Constitution, and for undercutting the norms and practices of representative democracy.” This is a grossly inaccurate representation as Lummis stood for protecting the democratic process and ensuring appropriate procedures were taken to maintain trust and provide transparency in the electoral process. Lummis never sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but believed it was necessary to closely examine any and all irregularities that were addressed after discussions with legislators from Pennsylvania. Legal precedent is clearly established for such questioning, and I am grateful Lummis stood in support of examining the irregularities that were brought to the attention of the floors of both Houses of Congress.
Additionally, at the time of publishing, President Donald J. Trump was still president. Thus, President Trump cannot be rightly accused of “not stepping aside” after losing an election as Mr. Romtvedt has alleged. Furthermore, because President Trump was still legally in office at the time, it is highly inappropriate to suggest Lummis was “siding with a president” who has not stepped aside. In fact, Lummis merely did exactly what she said she would do: defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. Lummis stood strong to uphold transparency within our governmental proceedings and ensure no group of people was disenfranchised. I applaud the work of the newly elected senator and am proud to have Lummis fighting for Wyomingites in Washington.
Jennifer Ervin, Ed.D of Worland is Professor of Communications at Tyndale Theological Seminary and Biblical Institute. She can be reached at jervin@tyndale.edu