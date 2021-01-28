Ervin: Senator Lummis is a patriot who kept her word

Sen. Cynthia Lummis is a patriot who has kept her word to the people of Wyoming and has been consistent in her statements and actions. She is already working hard in Washington to support the individual liberties and freedoms of the people of the great State of Wyoming as well as the people of the United States as a whole. In a time of turmoil and in-fighting, Lummis is standing strong for conservative values and working to combat attacks on freedoms that are guaranteed in the US Constitution.

A recent op-ed authored by Mr. Romtvedt inaccurately asserted a number of things about the senator and her actions; it is necessary that these inaccurate remarks be exposed and debunked. Mr. Romtvedt accused Lummis of “flip-flopping” on the issue of the certifying the Electoral College vote. This is not only inaccurate, but is a direct misrepresentation of the senator and her stated position and vote. The facts: Lummis never stated she supported the objection of all states in question with regard to the votes cast. The senator only stated, very publicly, her concern with regard to the voting processes and procedures in Pennsylvania. Lummis was very clear in her remarks pertaining to these specific processes and procedures, and was explicit in her statements about what she would do as a result of her concerns and those expressed by many in her constituency.