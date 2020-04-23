Evans-Hullinger: Trust the scientific process

Still, if these things might help, why not just throw them at patients with severe cases of COVID-19? What do we have to lose? The truth is, the history of medicine is flush with examples of therapies that we thought would be helpful – studies in the lab were favorable, we had promising initial observational data and expert opinion was in favor of it – but, when put to the test, they were not. In many of these cases the interventions turned out not only to be not helpful, but harmful, when they were tested in a randomized controlled trial.

We must demand a high threshold of proof before accepting therapy as effective. History has taught us that mistakes are made if we do not. We want solid evidence that an intervention helps more than it hurts before recommending we give it to everyone with this disease. Yes, even if it seems slow.

One thing is for certain: our collective scientific energy will be best spent investing in developing a vaccine for this highly contagious virus. Fortunately, there are very smart people all over the world working around the clock in this endeavor. A vaccine; now that would be a game-changer.

In the meantime, our best defense against this pandemic continues to be social distancing – so stay home and minimize contact with others. The more we flatten the curve now, the more people will benefit from the hard work of science in the future.

Kelly Evans-Hullinger, MD is part of The Prairie Doc team of physicians and currently practices internal medicine in Brookings, South Dakota.