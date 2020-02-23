Evans: Legislature must slow down and think before diving into land purchase

Second, where will these funds come from? Apparently, 75 percent will be taken from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, which has about $1.6 billion right now. That sounds fine until you realize that this account is also called the “rainy day fund,” and the Wyoming Legislature regularly taps it to pay for our public schools. Even without this land purchase, it will drop down to about $630 million in 2024. Emptying that account does not leave much to be used if the skies should open and we experience real rain. Also, attention should be paid to the second word in the account’s title: stabilization. It would be difficult to project a stabilizing influence coming from the investment of funds into the same industry whose fluctuations required the establishment of the account in the first place. And this land would be a long-term investment, totally unsuited for a fund established for instant liquidity.