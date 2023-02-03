This column is in response to the article published on Kerry Garnett. We are the family of James Exley.

Kerry Garnett has not given true facts on statements he made, which we will address here.

He state that he was denied parole on several occasions. In fact, he was never up for parole at anytime. Every time he had a hearing, we received a letter notifying us that he was going before the parole board for a “review hearing” the he “was not eligible for parole.” We did not attend the hearings, but sent letters to voice our concerns to the parole board on each occurrence.

He state that he and a cellmate confessed to detention staff before ever attempting to go through with a break-out of a North Dakota prison. According to the a news article dated Aug. 6, 2009, “Kerry and his cellmate tried to bend a bar in their cell window and slip through it while another inmate stood as lookout. It was the next day after another failed attempt by his cellmate to escape through an air vent in the prison game room that they surrendered.”

He stated that he was not released because of his age as James Browning was. He did not state the details of why Browning was given parole. On July 1, 2013 Wyoming law was revised so that if a minor was on a life sentence that they would be eligible for release after 25 years served. Garnett was also sentenced to a life sentence, but he continually petitioned the courts for a lesser sentence. He was then given a sentence of 50-to-90 years so he did not fall under the new law for life sentences only. He got what he wanted and now is not happy about that either.

When we were advised of the board having a hearing to recommend his release, we again sent a letter to the parole board. When they recommended the release and sent it to the governor for his decision, our letter was also sent to the governor for his review.

You cannot say you didn’t kill him when you held him up for Browning to stab him. You were just as involved as he was.

There was no need to rob dad. Anyone that knew him knows that he would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his pocket if you needed it. Garnett knew this was the type of person he was, but made the decision to do what he did.

Garnett is married now. He gets to see and talk to his wife and make plans to start a business. What do we have? Craig lives every day of his life with flashbacks of finding his dad dead. We don’t get to see or talk to dad. He didn’t get to meet his grandson. He didn’t get to see his grandkids get married and have children of their own. He doesn’t get to spend holidays or special occasions with us.

Garnett goes before the board and asks to be released. Dad doesn’t get to go in front of a board and ask for his life back. He is gone forever for a decision Kerry Garnett and James Browning made.

We are not in agreement with the release of James Browning either. We fear that he could potentially come after us, as we fear the same if Garnett were to be released.

At no time reading the article did sense any form of remorse or apology from Garnett.

Our answer to how we all feel about a reduction of his sentence is absolutely no!