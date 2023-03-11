The Wyoming Historical Society, a nonprofit membership driven educational organization that is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has developed a new oral history project titled “Women of Wyoming: Then and Now.” This particular oral history project is captures distinctly female conversations with women who have details about Wyoming history that will impact future perspectives and interpretations, and for some, correct previously shared narratives that are lacking in some way.

Janelle Molony, chair of the Society’s Oral History Committee, came up with the idea in early 2022 and has been instrumental in facilitating the project’s development. “We currently have ten completed interviews with outstanding Wyoming women,” said Molony. Molony and her Co-hosts Linda Fabian and Leslie Waggener (and others) carefully vetted qualified researchers and contributors who can share new insights on remarkable women of Wyoming, both living and historical.

“This whole project is an effort to preserve and protect the memories of women in Wyoming,” says Linda Fabian, Exec. Director of the Wyoming Historical Society. “Our goal is to help Wyoming women preserve, correct, or explore their personal, local and ancestral history,” she shared.

Interviews to date include:

Former Secretary of State Kathy Karpan, speaking on women’s presence in politics;

Rebecca Keays, granddaughter of Verna Keays, speaking on the original design of the Wyoming State Flag;

Jane Nelson, president of the Albany County Historical Society, sharing on female entrepreneurs as the backbone of state development;

Brigada Blasi, Wyoming author and historian, speaking on the missing narratives of black coal miners of Dana, Wyoming;

Aileen Gronewold, speaking on mental health “histories and mysteries” in Wyoming’s institutional past;

And others who share on Oregon Trail adventurers, prominent pioneer achievements, activists and suffragettes, and those in marginalized communities.

All interviews are done via Zoom to help bridge the distance between hosts and guests. The program team has been somewhat surprised by the reactions guests have toward being featured on the series. Some of the guests did not initially understand or believe how radical their contributions would be. This is another reminder, claims Molony, that women’s research needs to be given more notice and more accessible platforms for sharing. “Their discoveries matter greatly. And girls and women need to hear this more often, else they might not speak up.”

Molony, a prolific writer on historical women of the American West adds, “We are giving women an equitable platform that overrules any previously recorded “mansplaining,” and unflinchingly introducing characters who are missing in history books.”

When the Society first adopted the program into its official repertoire in 2022, Leslie Waggener, Faculty Archivist at the American Heritage Center who was then also the Society’s President remarked, “The Society has worked over 50 years to discover, research, and disseminate fascinating stories of women and the new series expands on that mission.”

The current Society President Cindy Brown explained that the project is in its infancy and the full interviews are not yet available to the public at this time. “We are working toward finding the resources necessary to professionally edit the videos that will be on our website, and through other avenues.”

The program team is currently applying for a grant with the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund to hire a media professional to polish the content with a branded website and social media presence. The final content will be available on YouTube with an anticipated release in Winter 2023. There is also an option to release the audio content in a podcast mini-series.

“It is especially important that younger audiences can access this content, and as freely as possible,” says Molony. “I hope that the next generation will watch us dig into a topic and say, ‘I can do that, too.’”

Until the official release of the interviews, sample clips and more on the program can be found at the temporary landing page: JanelleMolony.com/Wyoming. Those interested in participating or contributing their digital expertise can connect with the team by emailing Janelle.Molony@yahoo.com.