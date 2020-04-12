Ferrelli: Thank a healthcare hero

As we continue to fight COVID-19, it has been so encouraging to see the outpouring of support from Fremont County for SageWest Health Care. We have always striven to be a place where you choose to come for healthcare, and we take our responsibility as a community leader very seriously. As our neighbors have come together to do everything possible to slow the spread of this vicious virus amid unprecedented challenges, we have never been more proud to be a part of this community. It is more important than ever that we all continue to take the important steps necessary to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible, including staying home as much as we can, practicing social distancing and following sound medical guidance.