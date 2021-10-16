Findley: Carbon capture mandates are short-sighted, hurt Wyoming ratepayers

Carbon capture technology is extremely expensive and it has failed miserably at the two power plants in North America where it has been tested. At Texas’s Petra Nova plant the carbon capture operations required so much energy that NRG Energy built an entirely separate natural gas power plant — the emissions of which were not offset by the Petra Nova technology — just to power the scrubber, and then the plant was shut down in 2020 as it proved to be uneconomical and unreliable. And at the Boundary Dam Power Station in Saskatchewan, adding carbon capture to only one of the generators cost over $1.5 billion, and it still failed to remain reliable or to meet its carbon capture goals.

Rocky Mountain Power, the largest utility serving Wyoming, modeled carbon capture at all of Wyoming’s coal units in their 2021 biannual Resource Procurement Plan but didn’t select it as the best option as it failed to meet their mandate of providing electricity at the lowest cost and least risk. In fact, they found that reasonable capital costs for carbon capture would need to come down at least 33%, or revenue for captured carbon dioxide would need to increase by at least 84%, to achieve break-even economics.