First Lady: Let's commit to ensuring no one goes hungry

If you’re anything like me, you might be weary of hearing the word “unprecedented” to describe the past year. COVID-19 disrupted every resolution, goal, and wish for what 2020 might have been; this reality makes it difficult to find a more accurate adjective, even if we’re tired of hearing it.

When I launched Wyoming Hunger Initiative last October, I had a very specific goal in mind: to do whatever I could to support anti-hunger nonprofit organizations working tirelessly throughout the state. While this goal hasn’t changed, the scope of Wyoming Hunger Initiative has grown in ways no one could have imagined in October 2019. I’ve often joked with my team in the past year that it feels like we’ve been building a car as it drives down the road (and some days, the Autobahn!) but we know that together, we are making tremendous strides in the fight against food insecurity in Wyoming. You might even call those strides... unprecedented. It’s all about perspective.