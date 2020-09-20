Fisher: Looking towards fall semester at UW: some continuing optimism

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After finishing out a crazy semester of teaching at UW in the spring, I wanted to know more about my colleagues’ experiences of shifting their courses online. So, early this summer — as part of my work understanding and promoting effective teaching at UW — I offered small group sessions for colleagues to debrief with one another. What had they learned about themselves? What had they learned about their teaching? What worried them as they considered the prospect of teaching fully online this fall?

What I learned from them was fascinating — and it was encouraging, too. Many of those I talked to — from a range of disciplines at UW including music, education, business, geology, statistics and beyond — were frustrated and exhausted. But they also expressed creativity about their teaching and concern for their students. I want to share this information with students, parents and other educators, because I believe it can increase understanding across — whether students are enrolled at UW or elsewhere, in or out of state.