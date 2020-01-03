Flowers: Don't force your sons to see 'Little Women'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Little Women is really just a movie about females, and their dreams and aspirations and disappointments, and that’s perfectly okay. In fact, it’s sublime. The book and the movies adapted from it are some of the most touching examples of female bonding in literary and cinematic history. As a Bryn Mawr graduate – like Katharine Hepburn – I am partial to the 1933 film, but Gerwig’s adaptation is exceptional and deserving of all the accolades it will earn, despite the naysayers.

But it is a bit ridiculous for women to be complaining that men are not interested in a book and movie called, for lord’s sake, Little WOMEN. This preoccupation with “gender parity” has become cult-like.

I know a bunch of boys around the age of 11 or 12 who love dinosaurs and Jedis. They also love Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, R.L. Stine and any number of things that girls the same age might also enjoy. These are clearly things that bridge a gender divide because they are not specifically “male” or “female.”

But when I was growing up, there were toys you gave to boys and toys you gave to girls, and it was not considered a hate crime to insist that your daughter not be given a GI Joe doll or that your son put down the Barbie. It was okay to recognize that there were stereotypes for a reason, namely, that boys and girls had different interests.