Flowers: Kobe: A loving prayer for a friend gone far too soon

One day, Father Vince was visiting a parish in Lower Merion when he decided to take a little break, and pulled a basketball out of the trunk of his car. It might seem unusual that a priest would carry around a basketball, but if you’ve ever seen Bing Crosby or Spencer Tracey in one of those old black-and-white classics like “Going My Way” or “Boys Town,” you know that priests and basketball go together like wine and wafers.

Father Vince found a court, and intended to just shoot some hoops by himself. But lo and behold, there were three young guys already playing a game of pickup, and they wanted to play two-on-two. Figuring they could beat this older priest with their youth and skill, they asked Father Vince to join them, and he agreed.

Well, the whole “beating this older priest” idea evaporated pretty quickly as the boys saw this particular shot that Father had mastered, something called the “Fade Away Banked Hook Shot.” Because of that shot and Father Vince’s skill, the boys put their best guy on him. That best guy was a young Kobe Bryant, then a high school All-American.