Flowers: Look to our 'leaders' for the greatest folly

One of the few things that seem to unite all three levels of government these days – local, state and federal – is the astounding and blatant level of hypocrisy exhibited by their leaders.

Starting from the bottom up is the “Honorable” James Kenney, the mayor of Philadelphia, who issued an edict which essentially and effectively cancelled the Mummer’s parade, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and all other outdoor activities in the city until February.

Of course, there is one big exception to the draconian rule: If you are social justice warriors who hate the police and amble down the avenues in a mass showing of virtue signaling, you are free to gather. Mayor Kenney and those who agree with him are afraid that the garden variety Mummer, Santa or even the long-suffering and loyal Eagles fan is Patient Zero and a toxic menace, but the folk who shout “abolish the police” while defacing property are no threat whatsoever.

Some lawyers with a background in constitutional law might call that “viewpoint discrimination,” in that the government is giving favorable treatment to one group because it agrees with their message, while punishing other groups with equally valid “viewpoints.” I hope that someone from the ACLU picked up a copy of this paper today, so they can figure out when to file their lawsuit.