Flowers: Why we're not 'all in this together'

If, on the other hand, you love the man, you are inclined to see legitimate criticism of his administration’s missteps as conspiracy theory. You justify the unjustifiable (like retweeting calls for Anthony Fauci to be fired). You play around with the epidemiological numbers.

In other words, we are not in this together. We are as far apart as we can be. And it is folly to pretend otherwise, just so we can feel better.

No matter how many times you try and remind us, we won’t be able to forget that some of us have all we need to survive another year like this, and some of us have lost our livelihoods forever.

Some of us are managing to keep our mental health on an even keel, and some of us are plunged into the abyss. Some of us are making threats against Trump on Facebook and some of us refuse to believe he’s done anything wrong.

Some of us take buses, and some of us drive around in our Lexuses, with the windows up and our masks on.

So no, we are not all in this together. Can we please stop running ads that perpetuate this fairy tale, and figure out how to survive as one nation, under God, divided, but still working on it?

Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com

