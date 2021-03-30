Foertsch: Tolling I-80 is shortsighted

As the State Legislature once again considers implementing costly tolls on I-80, it’s time for Wyomingites to remind elected officials why this shortsighted proposal has failed to pass muster time and time again for more than a decade. Tolls remain unpopular for good reason: they are inefficient, wasteful, and wrong for Wyoming.

Decades of data show that toll infrastructure is inherently inefficient. A recent study from the American Transportation Research Institute found 16% of toll revenue is lost to overhead costs. That means 16 cents of every dollar a motorist pays in toll fees isn’t actually going to fund road maintenance—but instead to cover the tolling authority’s administrative, collection and enforcement costs. Compare that to the fuel tax, with overhead costs of less than one percent, and it’s easy to see which funding mechanism puts taxpayer dollars to better use.

Proponents of implementing new tolls on existing interstates proclaim tolls will force out-of-state, pass-through traffic to finally “pay their fair share,” while leaving local towns and business unaffected. But as experience in other states has shown us, the reality is far different.