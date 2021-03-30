Foertsch: Tolling I-80 is shortsighted

As the State Legislature once again considers implementing costly tolls on I-80, it’s time for Wyomingites to remind elected officials why this shortsighted proposal has failed to pass muster time and time again for more than a decade. Tolls remain unpopular for good reason: they are inefficient, wasteful, and wrong for Wyoming.
Decades of data show that toll infrastructure is inherently inefficient. A recent study from the American Transportation Research Institute found 16% of toll revenue is lost to overhead costs. That means 16 cents of every dollar a motorist pays in toll fees isn’t actually going to fund road maintenance—but instead to cover the tolling authority’s administrative, collection and enforcement costs. Compare that to the fuel tax, with overhead costs of less than one percent, and it’s easy to see which funding mechanism puts taxpayer dollars to better use.
Proponents of implementing new tolls on existing interstates proclaim tolls will force out-of-state, pass-through traffic to finally “pay their fair share,” while leaving local towns and business unaffected. But as experience in other states has shown us, the reality is far different.
We can look east to Indiana to see the disastrous path tolling I-80 would lead us down. The Indiana Toll Road quickly descended into a bureaucratic boondoggle, proving to be a cost center for the state rather than a revenue generator, charging motorists ever-increasing toll fees to cover the program’s rampant waste, fraud, and abuse. In Rhode Island, lawmakers instituted a “local discount” program that purported to protect locally-owned companies from the state’s truck-only tax scheme. Despite that provision, which is now being challenged in federal court, small Rhode Island trucking companies still face toll expenses ranging from $800 to $2,000 per week. The legislation now being considered in the Wyoming House includes the possibility of "free" minimum travel distance to allay the opposition of local residents and business, however, the details of how this will be implemented is unknown.
These increased transportation costs won’t just harm the 2,600 trucking companies in Wyoming who provide one out of every eleven jobs in the state. It will have a direct negative impact on the thousands of ranchers, farmers, miners, and retailers across our state who rely on truck transportation to get their goods to market or receive the products they need to run their small businesses.
Other state highways will see a deluge of diversionary traffic as vehicles pursue alternative routes to avoid tolls. A 2009 WYDOT study found tolling I-80 could cause 25-45 percent of truck traffic to divert to other routes, putting undue strain on secondary and local roads that are not designed to support high volumes of truck traffic. Traffic diversion would also disastrous consequences for the countless hotels, travel plazas, restaurants and other small businesses along I-80—and the thousands of jobs they provide—which depend on I-80’s vehicle throughput to sustain their businesses.
Wyomingites will rue the day we trade away our freedom of the open road to an unelected transportation commission. Shoring up our transportation funding shortfall is a noble and laudable goal—and one that Wyoming’s trucking industry and the business community support. But there are smart ways to go about it, and tolling is not one of them. Once tolls are implemented, they don’t go away. Toll rates, however, will never stop climbing.