Frankland: The power and perils of protest

For the Thursday speakers and film at Casper College, there will be opportunity for audience questions after each presentation with the intent of everyone leaving more informed and aware of the roles that protest can play in American politics as well as the potential perils or pitfalls that can accompany it.

Political protest is obviously not unique to the American political scene. Many of us remember the first tentative and then euphoric peaceful protests of 1989-90 that brought down the communist regimes and Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe (all largely peaceful experiences except for Romania).

At the same time, we remember the unsuccessful Tiananmen Square protests for democracy and liberty that were brutally squashed by Chinese authorities resulting in the deaths of thousands. More recently we have seen political protest chase out leaders such as Evo Morales in Bolivia and attempt to do so in countries as diverse as Venezuela and Belarus.

If one pays close attention to these protests and others, you can find commonalities with our own protest experiences of trying to overcome exclusion, demand for political change, and holding our political leaders and institutions accountable.