Franks: Big elephant in room (entitlements) and ending gridlock

The last time Congress successfully fulfilled its administrative duties was during my third term in Congress in 1996 for fiscal year (FY) 1997. At that time, all 12 regular appropriation bills to fund the federal government were enacted before the start of the new fiscal year, which begins October 1. Since then, we have been relying on continuing resolutions (CR) to fund the government. How can we stop the madness?

Just imagine if you failed to perform your job for 25 years, but still boldly requested a new service agreement every two to six years, per House or Senate re-election. Your boss may be impressed by your chutzpah, but he or she would likely laugh in your face and suggest you admit yourself into some other type of institution other than Congress.

This is a bipartisan problem. The mainstream media should be screaming daily about this, demanding that Members of Congress do the basics and informing Americans of their negligence in doing so.

Also, Americans should know that Congress has only $0.15 to every annual dollar to spend on discretionary items once massive spending for our military/national defense is removed. It was not this way when I was in college. We had more than 60 percent of our federal budget for discretionary items and federal government agencies.