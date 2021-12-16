Franks: Peace through strength

Earlier this month we commemorated the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. It was deemed a surprise attack – killing over 2,400 soldiers – that started our involvement in World War II. But was it really a surprise or the result of sanctions gone too far?

At the time Imperial Japan sought expansion throughout Southeast Asia much like Russia is attempting to do in Europe today.

It is very possible that a miscalculation in the use of sanctions resulted in more than 111,000 dead or missing American soldiers and the U.S.’s use of the atomic bomb. All together the deaths on the Japanese side – soldiers and civilians – were over 2.5 million.

In some people’s eyes, the use of sanctions has supplanted the use of fists, or a club, knife, gun, bomb, missile, or nuclear weapon. It has become the “go to” means of resolving international disputes. But I would argue, not so fast.

For starters, we are rarely told what is in a “package” of sanctions.

The goal is to deter bad behavior by potentially bringing opponents to their knees. It can cause a slow death to a people or a country. Sanctions on medical supplies, fuel or food can cause grave hardship, resulting in thousands of deaths.

The conventional wisdom is that those who are sanctioned must suffer. And, yes, if you’re under such a threat, you could die a slow death. While your country is going through turmoil an adversary could ignite hatred and distrust of your government, maybe to the point of initiating a domestic coup.

All these things may bring satisfaction to the folks applying the sanctions. The main reason they use them is to avoid any harm coming back to them. In all the aforementioned ways of settling a conflict you could get cut by the knife, take a bullet from a gun, and get bloodied from someone’s fist. With sanctions you simply apply pain and get none back. Or do you?

We went too far with sanctions in 1941, I would argue. And in doing so, President Roosevelt was not all that surprised by Japan’s response. He had applied crippling sanctions against the Japanese for far too long, well before the attack on Pearl Harbor. As a result, he gave the Japanese no other choice than to fight in the conventional manner: inflicting physical pain and harm on the United States.

We shouldn’t expect extreme sanctions to work to the degree we may like. But I do concede there is a place for them.

However, I prefer the traditional way of fighting. It’s more courageous and usually gets you quick and positive results. If you demonstrate massive military strength like what former presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush did decades ago while facing foes in the Soviet Union, Iraq, and other hot spots, you get peace. We ended the Cold War without a shot. This is peace through strength.

Our armed forces know what they signed up for. They’re comprised of brave men and women who are prepared to do whatever is necessary. We should not fear fighting for and defending what is right. No country should be invaded by a foreign country. Period.

When I first got elected to Congress, I voted to use force to remove Saddam Hussein from Kuwait. Other like-minded countries joined us. We deployed 400,000 troops to the region and handled the matter in a matter of weeks, and with just a handful of casualties on our side.

Today, we’re at a crossroads. Afghanistan and Iran face crippling sanctions. These countries could grow more desperate, making a bad situation worse.

Conversely, on South Korea’s border with North Korea we have a sizeable military presence. For more than 60 years it has been effective in preventing an invasion from the North. Maybe that should be the model instead of sanctions. It demonstrates strength.

Today, we are contemplating stricter sanctions against Russia should they invade Ukraine, a tactic that failed in 2008 and 2014. Why do we think the same policy will work a third time? We should learn from the past.

It should be noted that no one even thought about taking aggressive steps against the U.S. with Reagan, H.W. Bush, or Donald Trump at the helm. Adversaries never thought about it. Again, peace through strength. Those presidents were very willing to display and use our military strength to its fullest potential.

Gary Franks is a former U.S. Representative from Connecticut and visiting professor/adjunct at Hampton University, Georgetown University and the University of Virginia. He is now a public policy consultant and columnist. Franks has written three books, including his most recent, “With God, For God and For Country,” and co-hosts the “We Speak Frankly” podcast with his son.

