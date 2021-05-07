Freeman: A sobering alarm for Wyoming conservatives and progressives alike

We are annoyed when a severe storm warning is issued, and then nothing happens. But far better that way than if a storm did occur without warning.

Reading the political tea leaves would suggest that American democracy is at risk as never before; and we in Wyoming are not immune from what conservative writer Anne Applebaum has described as the seductive lure of authoritarianism.

Whether or not we agree with the policy positions of Congresswoman Cheney, all should be grateful that she is standing up for the principles and practices of American democracy against an avalanche of untruths. The most blatantly obvious lie, the one that strikes at the heart of our form of democracy, is that the 2020 election was stolen.

More ominous still, the big lie is metastasizing into a broader, deceitful campaign against the practices of liberal democracy.

The fury over Congresswoman Cheney provides an opportunity to reflect on the true meaning of liberal democracy in contrast to illiberal democracy.

Liberal democracy means a representative form of government distinguished by political parties, separation of powers, and rule of law; at its best, guaranteeing to each citizen the equal right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of property as codified in a constitution.