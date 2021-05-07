Freeman: A sobering alarm for Wyoming conservatives and progressives alike

We are annoyed when a severe storm warning is issued, and then nothing happens. But far better that way than if a storm did occur without warning.
Reading the political tea leaves would suggest that American democracy is at risk as never before; and we in Wyoming are not immune from what conservative writer Anne Applebaum has described as the seductive lure of authoritarianism.
Whether or not we agree with the policy positions of Congresswoman Cheney, all should be grateful that she is standing up for the principles and practices of American democracy against an avalanche of untruths. The most blatantly obvious lie, the one that strikes at the heart of our form of democracy, is that the 2020 election was stolen.
More ominous still, the big lie is metastasizing into a broader, deceitful campaign against the practices of liberal democracy.
The fury over Congresswoman Cheney provides an opportunity to reflect on the true meaning of liberal democracy in contrast to illiberal democracy.
Liberal democracy means a representative form of government distinguished by political parties, separation of powers, and rule of law; at its best, guaranteeing to each citizen the equal right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of property as codified in a constitution.
Illiberal democracy means a populist form of government distinguished by each citizen’s absolute loyalty to an individual or a committee; an authoritarian reign based on fear, characterized by intolerance, cruelty, restrictions, and falsities.
Take special note: authoritarianism is essentially nostalgic and regressive: appealing to an earlier, less developed and simpler time that arguably never existed.
In sharp contrast, both traditional conservatives and progressives are forward-looking: earnestly working to advance toward a more perfect union. Indeed, most Americans are both conservative and progressive.
We view the moral truths set forth in the Declaration of Independence as goals for the nation to reach. Furthermore, conservatives and progressives agree that some degree of individual self-restraint is necessary as a prerequisite for self-government. Here in Wyoming, the most one-party state in the Union, the issue at hand is not partisan, but what kind of democracy we want.
For many of us, the most attractive aspects of Wyoming are the wide-open spaces, the solitude, and the comfort of being left alone. To think that Wyoming might become a launch site for the deconstruction and demise of American-style democracy is quite sobering.
For those who say it cannot happen here, keep in mind that authoritarians do not rule alone. They rely on political allies, bureaucrats, and people in the media.
Our low population, relatively low cost of living, easy access to elected officials, and general apathy, has now attracted proponents of illiberal democracy.
It is estimated that perhaps 70 percent of the members of Republican Party Central Committee have moved to Wyoming during the past ten years. That Committee has accused Congresswoman Cheney of disloyalty and seeks her defeat.
The attack on her merits the attention of all who support the Constitution and American democracy. To paraphrase Marcellus in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” something is rotten, both morally and politically, in the state of Wyoming.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com