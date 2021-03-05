Freeman: A tale of two states: Wyoming and West Virginia

Wyoming and West Virginia have a lot in common. They also hold onto significant differences. Comparisons are always awkward, never precise. But in this case, they might help explain why West Virginians seem to be detaching themselves from dependence on fossil fuels more successfully than Wyomingites.
Both states are rural: small towns, no municipality over population 65,000; nearest major metropolitan area more than 200 miles from the center of each state; young people continuing to move away. Population density, however, is dramatically different, seventy-seven inhabitants per square mile in West Virginia, six per square mile in Wyoming. Our relative isolation may help explain why developing farsighted policies for the common good may be more difficult in Wyoming.
For more than a century West Virginia coal was the principal energy source for the nation’s industrial development; until the early 1970s when Wyoming coal became more desirable, thanks to environmental legislation signed by President Nixon. In 1953 West Virginia’s governor had proposed a severance tax on coal to help his impoverished state. He failed to persuade legislators, lost reelection, and ended up driving a taxicab in Chicago. Thirty-four years later, the West Virginia legislature did pass a severance tax; required some proceeds be put into a “rainy day” account; but made no provision for a permanent fund to generate income after coal. Without vast personal and corporate in-state wealth, West Virginia remains the poorest state in the nation.
The Wyoming story is different. In 1968, recognizing that state government was close to running out of money—the balance famously low at $80—Governor Hathaway proposed, and the legislature approved a coal severance tax. In 1974 the legislature raised the tax rate but not before two far-sighted legislators, Casper energy entrepreneurs Warren Morton and Tom Stroock, successfully argued for setting aside part of the revenues in a permanent mineral trust fund; ratified by voters to be part of the state constitution. The fund’s purpose: to use investment earnings to supplement local tax revenues during economic down-turns. Because large-scale coal mining was new to Wyoming, the state could set the terms; ensuring that future generations share in the unexpected good fortune created by exporting mineral wealth out-of-state.
During the early 2000s Wyoming, unlike West Virginia, was able to take advantage of windfall income, primarily from methane and natural gas, by replacing old schools, rebuilding roads, and other public infrastructure; and relying on those supplemental mineral revenues to replace the usual state tax base. And then, the market turned more to natural gas and non-renewable sources of energy, once more causing a crisis in state revenues. Spending down our “rainy day” account may provide some temporary relief; but trust fund earnings alone are insufficient to support public services longer term.
Wyoming’s current taxable wealth is such that, given our will to do so, modest increases in state taxes would eliminate our fiscal crisis. Absent such personal wealth, and with a local tax burden 30 percent higher than ours, West Virginia has no place to go other than to the federal government. In 2020 West Virginia, too, voted overwhelmingly Republican, with large party gains at the state level. Fortunately, West Virginia has Senator Manchin, a moderate and a realist. As chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy Committee, he will play a pivotal role in directing large-scale federal investment to the economic reconstruction of his state, and to other fossil-fuel dependent states willing and able to re-tool for the new economy. By publicly endorsing the President’s nominee for interior secretary, Senator Manchin recognizes the existential need to move away from dependence on fossil fuels. At the same time, he and his West Virginia colleague, Senator Caputo, allow that the federal government has much to offer their state in easing the transition to the new economy.
Learning from experiences during the pandemic, business and nonprofit leaders in West Virginia are getting together, looking at ways to improve housing, health and healthcare, public infrastructure, and community amenities for existing residents as well as for remote workers seeking to relocate in rural, more scenic areas of the nation.
Wyoming has something to learn.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com