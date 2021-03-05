Freeman: A tale of two states: Wyoming and West Virginia

The Wyoming story is different. In 1968, recognizing that state government was close to running out of money—the balance famously low at $80—Governor Hathaway proposed, and the legislature approved a coal severance tax. In 1974 the legislature raised the tax rate but not before two far-sighted legislators, Casper energy entrepreneurs Warren Morton and Tom Stroock, successfully argued for setting aside part of the revenues in a permanent mineral trust fund; ratified by voters to be part of the state constitution. The fund’s purpose: to use investment earnings to supplement local tax revenues during economic down-turns. Because large-scale coal mining was new to Wyoming, the state could set the terms; ensuring that future generations share in the unexpected good fortune created by exporting mineral wealth out-of-state.

During the early 2000s Wyoming, unlike West Virginia, was able to take advantage of windfall income, primarily from methane and natural gas, by replacing old schools, rebuilding roads, and other public infrastructure; and relying on those supplemental mineral revenues to replace the usual state tax base. And then, the market turned more to natural gas and non-renewable sources of energy, once more causing a crisis in state revenues. Spending down our “rainy day” account may provide some temporary relief; but trust fund earnings alone are insufficient to support public services longer term.