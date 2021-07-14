Freeman: Bettering Wyoming: A lesson in patience and perseverance

In most Wyoming communities, the same six, or maybe three, individuals do all the voluntary civic work. Invariably, they burn out and whatever good they began withers away. Furthermore, when a particular public issue requires, additional individuals needed to help meet the challenge are unprepared, disinterested, or simply not available. Thus, a hopeful sign that a handful of relatively new Wyoming-based non-partisan associations are seeking to deepen the civic bench; first, by informing the public about specific public issues; second, by soliciting the public’s participation in pressing our elected officials to seek thoughtful, reasonable solutions. So long as these groups remain non-ideological and work together, they have a chance to make a positive difference.

Another hopeful sign: some of our young people are pushing for opportunities to engage in those public issues that they care about most. My friend Anna, a high school junior, proposed to Girls State 2021 a bill that would require recipients of the publicly funded Hathaway scholarship to perform some civic service. The underlying rationale: to learn what working for the common good means, and that doing so is personally satisfying as well as fulfilling a civic duty. It turns out that the community colleges and UW are already set up to administer such a program.