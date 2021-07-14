Freeman: Bettering Wyoming: A lesson in patience and perseverance

These days Wyoming seems to be competing for last place among the states in several key categories. Little wonder that many young people leave our state never to return; and that newcomers seeking to do well by doing good eventually throw up their hands in despair and leave, too. Not a recipe for sustainability. But that is just part of the story. Refreshingly, more and more Wyomingites are beginning to openly discuss alternatives for solving long-standing economic and societal problems, ones that we as individuals or our communities alone cannot solve.
Fortunately, a few millennials are returning home after experiencing the wider world; at least for now; dedicating themselves to fulfilling a dream of vital communities founded upon a healthy economy and a healthy environment. A case in point: Kelly Schroeder, born and raised in Wyoming; Boston University grad; taught English in Germany on a Fulbright exchange scholarship; returned to Wyoming last year to take a position working with an association of pragmatic idealists seeking to better our beloved state. Kelly’s recent opinion column in this newspaper on how we drive young people away, provides a stark reminder that Wyoming must change if it wishes to thrive.
An astute long-time observer attributes our resistance to change to our low population density, not to our low population; which helps explain differences in outlook regarding civic participation between Wyomingites spread over 97,818 square miles and Vermonters over 9,623 square miles; rural states and the nation’s least populated.
In most Wyoming communities, the same six, or maybe three, individuals do all the voluntary civic work. Invariably, they burn out and whatever good they began withers away. Furthermore, when a particular public issue requires, additional individuals needed to help meet the challenge are unprepared, disinterested, or simply not available. Thus, a hopeful sign that a handful of relatively new Wyoming-based non-partisan associations are seeking to deepen the civic bench; first, by informing the public about specific public issues; second, by soliciting the public’s participation in pressing our elected officials to seek thoughtful, reasonable solutions. So long as these groups remain non-ideological and work together, they have a chance to make a positive difference.
Another hopeful sign: some of our young people are pushing for opportunities to engage in those public issues that they care about most. My friend Anna, a high school junior, proposed to Girls State 2021 a bill that would require recipients of the publicly funded Hathaway scholarship to perform some civic service. The underlying rationale: to learn what working for the common good means, and that doing so is personally satisfying as well as fulfilling a civic duty. It turns out that the community colleges and UW are already set up to administer such a program.
Recent political events remind us that representative democracy is fragile; but for too long we have taken for granted the benefits of that democracy. We have forgotten that preserving liberty is a work in progress from one generation to the next. If we could question an ancient Athenian, perhaps even our grandparents, they would say that preparation for citizenship must begin early; in contemporary terms, as part of a sequential course of studies that weaves civics through all subjects, especially history, literature, and political theory. To my knowledge, Snowy Range Academy, a charter school in Laramie, is the only public school in Wyoming that has adopted a truly sequential curriculum.
For better or for worse, Wyoming is still a place where one person can make a difference. But to make a positive difference requires infinite patience and persistence.
To those impatient with the imperceptible pace of change, it might be worth reflecting upon our quintessentially Wyoming shrub, the sagebrush: slow growing, long-lived, though difficult to start from seed. As an evergreen, it serves year-round as a nutritious source of food for animals, provides ground cover, and through its roots supplies nutrients to other plants. Symbolically, this iconic shrub can teach us that bettering Wyoming is a long struggle, year in year out, “rejoicing in hope, patient in hardship,” knowing that here on earth God’s work is truly our own.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com