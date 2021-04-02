Freeman: Christian ethics: Our best hope against extremism

Sermon on the Mount, the title given to Jesus’s vision of the kingdom of God on earth, may be a misnomer. Jesus was more prophet than preacher, taking issue with those who focused on rituals of belief rather than on the good works that belief required. Paraphrasing the Reverend Martin Luther King: any religion that professes to be concerned about the souls of people and is not concerned about the conditions that cripple them is a spiritually moribund religion awaiting burial. Theologically, knowing the truth and acting accordingly are inseparable.

Without question, organized religion overall is not as strong and healthy as once it might have been. In Wyoming only about a third of adults look to their pastors for direction on right and wrong, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll. Others look to common sense (40%), which some might interpret as the “divine spark” within each of us, and science (10%). The pandemic has given organized religion a chance to increase its presence. In many communities, pastors from various denominations have banded together, helping to organize voluntary and governmental efforts to meet immediate human needs.