Freeman: Christian ethics: Our best hope against extremism

What better time to reflect on what we have gone through this past year than to celebrate the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt, the resurrection of Jesus, and the rebirth and renewal that comes with spring. We have heard a lot about far-right extremists perversely invoking Jesus to justify their anti-everything campaigns; against whatever might benefit the least among us. We have heard far less about people of good will—conservatives, moderates, progressives—laboring to mitigate if not solve those endemic problems that help make life here on earth just a little better and happier for all. Wyoming people are no exception.
Whether from the far right or the far left, lawless mobs are not who we are; but they are symptomatic of what Wyoming’s Roman Catholic bishop describes as our social virus—a mixture of economic, psychological, moral, and spiritual factors. No number of physical barriers can eliminate that virus. Instead, extremists continue to propagate it, aided by unscrupulous merchants of internet click-bait. The pandemic has made matters worse because the social virus thrives on fear, feelings of being left behind, dispossessed, and alone.
In times of crises, faith, that is, trust in something beyond ourselves, has enabled us to overcome our fears. Most of us would agree that the United States is a Christian nation. Its eighteenth-century founders brilliantly provided us with the framework for implementing the universal aspirations found in the discourses of Jesus; in truth, the aspirations expressed by prophets of all the great world religions: liberty, equality, and brotherhood. Anyone who reads for himself or herself the discourses, most notably the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew, chapters 5-7), will appreciate why the far right can be justly charged with theological malpractice.
Sermon on the Mount, the title given to Jesus’s vision of the kingdom of God on earth, may be a misnomer. Jesus was more prophet than preacher, taking issue with those who focused on rituals of belief rather than on the good works that belief required. Paraphrasing the Reverend Martin Luther King: any religion that professes to be concerned about the souls of people and is not concerned about the conditions that cripple them is a spiritually moribund religion awaiting burial. Theologically, knowing the truth and acting accordingly are inseparable.
Without question, organized religion overall is not as strong and healthy as once it might have been. In Wyoming only about a third of adults look to their pastors for direction on right and wrong, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll. Others look to common sense (40%), which some might interpret as the “divine spark” within each of us, and science (10%). The pandemic has given organized religion a chance to increase its presence. In many communities, pastors from various denominations have banded together, helping to organize voluntary and governmental efforts to meet immediate human needs.
Our history as a nation suggests that spiritually inspired activism holds the best hope for addressing the social virus. Such activism starts locally, often adaptable to other communities; providing an opportunity for organized churches, regardless of denomination, to serve as encouragers and sponsors. Two faith-initiated, model projects immediately come to mind; both dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty. Helping Heroes, a ministry of Gillette Foursquare Church, is a group of volunteer mechanics who serve primarily single moms with free oil changes and basic mechanics; occasionally, they buy clunkers, refurbish, and then donate them. My Front Door helps prospective first-time home buyers in Cheyenne and Laramie with financial literacy education; saving two years for down-payments, to be matched by private funds; and continues indefinitely its counseling relationship with owners. With fifty participating families so far, the idea of My Front Door emerged some fifteen years ago during a living room discussion program in Cheyenne under auspices of JustFaith, a nationwide ecumenical ministry.
Helping Heroes, My Front Door, and the myriad of other faith-based volunteer groups contribute immensely to our communities; but we often forget that helping others is the surest way for us to shed our own doubts, depression, and despair. Could it be that the best vaccine against our social virus is doing good works?
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com