Freeman: Cowboys, wagon trains, and taxes

Reliance on self — and mutual reliance among neighbors — especially in rural Wyoming understandably has taken precedence over responsibilities to the broader community. The primacy given to self-reliance is reflected in our favorite symbol, the lone cowboy. Though we might have chosen the wagon train, symbol of settlers sustaining and protecting each other. Our conservative neighbors to the west would choose the beehive, a more social symbol of self-reliance.

Results of the recent election should make clear to those of us who call ourselves progressives that whatever we might propose to solve our state’s fiscal problems must respect the bedrock conservative nature of our beloved state. Indeed, the terms conservative and progressive properly understood are not mutually exclusive; best illustrated by the life and work of President Theodore Roosevelt, a lover of the American West. His reformist approach was neither right-wing nor left-wing, but addressed head-on arguably a most quintessential issue in American democracy: What is the proper balance between individualism and the common good?