Freeman: Cowboys, wagon trains, and taxes

Shortly after the election, I asked my friend George, a conservative, third generation Wyoming landowner, why he thought Wyoming is the most Republican state in the Union. His response was instructive; especially so in view of how we might finally stabilize our state’s economy and provide for the public services essential to our well-being.
To begin with, George observes that a way of life is fast disappearing. He holds the view that life should be what one makes of it, not on what one is given. Government should provide only for those essential services such as roads, bridges, and reclamation projects that individuals alone cannot do. Concerning social services, government should provide citizens with a minimal safety net. Care of the elderly should remain a family responsibility; admittedly difficult to accomplish with the disappearance of the traditional family unit.
George calls himself a strict constructionist: upholding the founders’ intent that government be limited, working slowly and incrementally; again, difficult to do when change, especially in technology, is taking place at unprecedented speed. But he is no ideologue. As a true conservative, he remains reluctant to make changes; or, if needed, to proceed cautiously and avoid extremes. (Interestingly, extremist candidates who recently won legislative seats are relative newcomers to Wyoming, most heavily supported financially by outsiders, as pointed out to me by an incumbent conservative legislator.)
Reliance on self — and mutual reliance among neighbors — especially in rural Wyoming understandably has taken precedence over responsibilities to the broader community. The primacy given to self-reliance is reflected in our favorite symbol, the lone cowboy. Though we might have chosen the wagon train, symbol of settlers sustaining and protecting each other. Our conservative neighbors to the west would choose the beehive, a more social symbol of self-reliance.
Results of the recent election should make clear to those of us who call ourselves progressives that whatever we might propose to solve our state’s fiscal problems must respect the bedrock conservative nature of our beloved state. Indeed, the terms conservative and progressive properly understood are not mutually exclusive; best illustrated by the life and work of President Theodore Roosevelt, a lover of the American West. His reformist approach was neither right-wing nor left-wing, but addressed head-on arguably a most quintessential issue in American democracy: What is the proper balance between individualism and the common good?
On the individualist end of the spectrum, libertarians emphasize individual rights; on the communitarian side, progressives emphasize individual responsibilities. During a visit to America in the 1830s, the young Alexis de Tocqueville astutely observed that Americans combat unfettered individualism based on “the principle of self-interest rightly understood.” By which he meant that Americans voluntarily join associations to further the interests of their respective groups and, thereby, serve their own interests. [A recently published book to read is Robert D. Putnam and Shaylin Romney Garrett, “The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again.”]
If there is a hopeful aspect to the deteriorating condition of our state’s finances and the accompanying decline in public services, it provides us with the impetus to re-assess our current version of “self-interest rightly understood,” all-the-while recognizing that our hallowed notion of self-reliance has been artificially propped up by taxes on minerals that we did not create. Re-assessment has already begun. An immediate response from some prominent elected leaders: no choice except to cut state spending on public services to balance the state budget. But in response to a few professionally run special interest groups, at least one legislative committee has ventured to allow discussion of modest increases in excise taxes.
Our history teaches us that the initiative for aligning our public actions with our civic values starts with private citizens, informally engaged in building un-partisan, across-the-board coalitions focused on fact-finding and problem-solving. Anecdotally, a recent flurry of letters to the editor, informal neighborhood meetings, even mealtime intergenerational conversations, would suggest that a number of Wyomingites are concluding that revision of our state’s tax structure is an absolute prerequisite to achieving a balance between individual rights and civic responsibilities, which in turn will reflect our values as a statewide community.
John F. Freeman is a longtime resident of Wyoming. Trained in history, he served as community college dean, nonprofit executive and community development volunteer in the office of a former governor. He can be reached at jfreemanwyo@gmail.com