Freeman: Living alone, coping with fear

In normal times, people my age naturally think about dying and death. But these are not normal times. Now everyone, even children, are talking or dreaming about it. And that could be quite positive. If we think about it, dying is part of living. Sooner or later, it will happen to all of us. As my realist monastic friend likes to say, there is nothing wrong with dying.
Sometimes we can postpone death, but we can never avoid it. Thus, the better part of wisdom, first and foremost is to make the best of living; reflecting early and often (seriously!) about what truly gives life its meaning. Second, for the sake of family, friends and our own legacies, we absolutely must prepare last instructions through wills and or living trusts. If we don’t, the state will do it for us; as Wyoming people, we certainly don’t want that! Yet, fewer than 40 percent of us have even the simplest of wills.
We can’t eliminate our instinctual anxieties; we do have lots to worry about. But we can learn from our anxieties so that they don’t paralyze us from trying to fulfill our lifelong ambitions. To be sure, that’s easier said than done; especially for the roughly 70,000 Wyomingites living alone, of which some 40,000 over age 60. Here are a few activities that are helping this octogenarian endure the stresses of self-quarantine:
Limiting my exposure to COVID-19 statistics; trying hard not to watch partisan channels such as Fox and MSNBC. Note: so far a total of 0.11 percent of the 59 million residents in the Chinese province where the virus broke out have became infected; 99.89 percent did not, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering COVID-19 global tracking map.
Using video-calling apps when and where possible; otherwise, phone calls. More than anything else, I must admit that I miss hugs and kisses, even handshakes. Making eye contact, even voice contact, are the next best prescription for temporary relief of social isolation.
Walking every day; allows us to inhale fresh air, keeps us grounded, lends perspective on our own small lives and invites us to greet other walkers. In fact, walking with a friend, even at social distance, is a strong preference. In addition, moderate indoor exercises two or three times per week, for example, https://hasfit.com/workouts/home/senior/senior-exercises/, helps maintain our muscles.
Keeping a daily journal; even if just a sentence or two, describing my fears on paper helps calm my mind; reporting on conversations with friends, reminding myself that we’re all in this together, gives hope.
Slowing down our minds; being more aware and intentional about the things we say and do every day. Until a couple of years ago, I’ve dismissed the practice of daily mindfulness as just another vogue of the health conscious. But my medical doctor friend, originally from India, kept gently nudging me to learn about Buddhism; for a start, he recommended a short book, eminently understandable to Western minds: Eknath Easwaran, The Mantram Handbook. For non-readers, there are plenty of apps on the subject; though they are more about relaxation, less about mindfulness training.
Allowing others to help us; living alone, many of us feel hesitant, even awkward, about asking friends and neighbors to do things for us. That is especially so in the land of “rugged individualism” where we’re expected to care for ourselves, despite the intensely social nature of the human being. So when a friend says “let me know if you need anything,” we generally decline the offer. But when that same person calls with “I’m going to the grocery store, can I get you a few items while I’m there?” we’re much more likely to accept. Recall the biblical passage “better to give than to receive.”
Caring for others; selfish but true, the best way we can lift our own spirits is by extending care to one another. This can be done in easy ways such as keeping social distances when walking in the park, receiving items at the front door, invoking our better angels by not hoarding and, if at all possible, contributing financially to the safety-net charities providing food, health care and other necessities to our most vulnerable neighbors and fellow citizens.
John F. Freeman lives in Laramie. He is trained in history.
