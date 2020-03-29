Freeman: Living alone, coping with fear

In normal times, people my age naturally think about dying and death. But these are not normal times. Now everyone, even children, are talking or dreaming about it. And that could be quite positive. If we think about it, dying is part of living. Sooner or later, it will happen to all of us. As my realist monastic friend likes to say, there is nothing wrong with dying.

Sometimes we can postpone death, but we can never avoid it. Thus, the better part of wisdom, first and foremost is to make the best of living; reflecting early and often (seriously!) about what truly gives life its meaning. Second, for the sake of family, friends and our own legacies, we absolutely must prepare last instructions through wills and or living trusts. If we don’t, the state will do it for us; as Wyoming people, we certainly don’t want that! Yet, fewer than 40 percent of us have even the simplest of wills.

We can’t eliminate our instinctual anxieties; we do have lots to worry about. But we can learn from our anxieties so that they don’t paralyze us from trying to fulfill our lifelong ambitions. To be sure, that’s easier said than done; especially for the roughly 70,000 Wyomingites living alone, of which some 40,000 over age 60. Here are a few activities that are helping this octogenarian endure the stresses of self-quarantine: